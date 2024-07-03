SectorChemicals
Open₹11.43
Prev. Close₹11.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹11.85
Day's Low₹10.47
52 Week's High₹15.25
52 Week's Low₹6.44
Book Value₹-1.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.47
3.47
3.47
3.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.78
-3.52
-3.46
-3.4
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.04
0.01
0.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.27
0.08
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-97.08
219.11
-85.48
439.27
Raw materials
0
-0.19
-0.07
-0.52
As % of sales
55.74
68.9
90.65
88.47
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.02
-0.14
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.23
-0.13
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.08
219.11
-85.48
439.27
Op profit growth
119.33
-85.25
88.2
41.19
EBIT growth
119.33
-85.24
88.15
-31.43
Net profit growth
119.33
-85.24
88.15
-90.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dineshbhai S Patel
Director
Siyona Jhnawar
Director
Manish Kanaiyalal Patel
Independent Director
Baldevbhai Nagarbhai Patel
Independent Director
Suresh Ravjibhai Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hemo Organic Ltd
Summary
Hemo Organic Ltd (Formerly known as Dinesh Allorga Limited) was incorporated in August, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of chemicals having plant and machinery at Lunej, Khambhat, Gujarat. The manufacturing of the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. But the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. Currently, it is is engaged in the production and sale of white coal in India. It also produces and sells ayurvedic medicines and chemicals.The Company is setting up a new project to manufacture 2.6 Di Chloro Aniline which is used as an intermediate in bulk drugs/ pharmaceuticals and Para Chloro Meta Cresol which is used in the leather industry. The project has been set up costing Rs.447 lacs near Khambhat, Dist. Kheda, Gujarat. The installed capacity for 2.6 Dichloro aniline would be 110 metric tonnes per annum and that for para Chloro Meta Cresol would be 220 metric tonnes per annum.
The Hemo Organic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemo Organic Ltd is ₹3.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hemo Organic Ltd is 0 and -10.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemo Organic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemo Organic Ltd is ₹6.44 and ₹15.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hemo Organic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.65%, 3 Years at 13.60%, 1 Year at 52.07%, 6 Month at -3.47%, 3 Month at 3.26% and 1 Month at 3.26%.
