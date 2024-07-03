iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hemo Organic Ltd Share Price

10.76
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:17:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.43
  • Day's High11.85
  • 52 Wk High15.25
  • Prev. Close11.39
  • Day's Low10.47
  • 52 Wk Low 6.44
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hemo Organic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

11.43

Prev. Close

11.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

11.85

Day's Low

10.47

52 Week's High

15.25

52 Week's Low

6.44

Book Value

-1.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hemo Organic Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hemo Organic Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hemo Organic Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.84%

Non-Promoter- 83.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hemo Organic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.47

3.47

3.47

3.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.78

-3.52

-3.46

-3.4

Net Worth

-0.31

-0.04

0.01

0.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.27

0.08

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-97.08

219.11

-85.48

439.27

Raw materials

0

-0.19

-0.07

-0.52

As % of sales

55.74

68.9

90.65

88.47

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.02

-0.14

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.23

-0.13

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.08

219.11

-85.48

439.27

Op profit growth

119.33

-85.25

88.2

41.19

EBIT growth

119.33

-85.24

88.15

-31.43

Net profit growth

119.33

-85.24

88.15

-90.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hemo Organic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hemo Organic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dineshbhai S Patel

Director

Siyona Jhnawar

Director

Manish Kanaiyalal Patel

Independent Director

Baldevbhai Nagarbhai Patel

Independent Director

Suresh Ravjibhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hemo Organic Ltd

Summary

Hemo Organic Ltd (Formerly known as Dinesh Allorga Limited) was incorporated in August, 1992. Initially, the Company was engaged in manufacturing of chemicals having plant and machinery at Lunej, Khambhat, Gujarat. The manufacturing of the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. But the same was discontinued due to pollution crisis. Currently, it is is engaged in the production and sale of white coal in India. It also produces and sells ayurvedic medicines and chemicals.The Company is setting up a new project to manufacture 2.6 Di Chloro Aniline which is used as an intermediate in bulk drugs/ pharmaceuticals and Para Chloro Meta Cresol which is used in the leather industry. The project has been set up costing Rs.447 lacs near Khambhat, Dist. Kheda, Gujarat. The installed capacity for 2.6 Dichloro aniline would be 110 metric tonnes per annum and that for para Chloro Meta Cresol would be 220 metric tonnes per annum.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hemo Organic Ltd share price today?

The Hemo Organic Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hemo Organic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemo Organic Ltd is ₹3.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hemo Organic Ltd is 0 and -10.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hemo Organic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemo Organic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemo Organic Ltd is ₹6.44 and ₹15.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hemo Organic Ltd?

Hemo Organic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.65%, 3 Years at 13.60%, 1 Year at 52.07%, 6 Month at -3.47%, 3 Month at 3.26% and 1 Month at 3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hemo Organic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hemo Organic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemo Organic Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.