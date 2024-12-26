Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Hemo Organic Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issue of Equity shares of the Company on Rights basis. 2. To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 26th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.12.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Hemo Organic Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. b) To transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 28th October,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Hemo Organic Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and Any other item of business as may be decided by the board of directors of the company This is to inform you that the Board Meeting initially scheduled for today, Monday, August 12, 2024, has been postponed due to certain exigencies. The rescheduled meeting of the board of directors will be now held on Wednesday August 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Revised Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Hemo Organic Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and Any other item of business as may be decided by the board of directors of the company. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated March 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company from Monday April 01 2024 till 48 hours declaration and publication of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year on March 31 2024. Appointment of Mr. Murlidhar Joshi as Non Executive Director and CFO. Increase in authorized share capital from Rs. 3,50,00,000/- divided into 3500000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- divided into 10000000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on April 18, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 10:30 A.M. and concluded at 10:45 A.M., have appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 (brief Profile of Mr. Anand Lavingia is attached herewith as Annexure).

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024