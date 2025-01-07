iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hemo Organic Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.99
(2.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemo Organic Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.27

0.08

0.59

yoy growth (%)

-97.08

219.11

-85.48

439.27

Raw materials

0

-0.19

-0.07

-0.52

As % of sales

55.74

68.9

90.65

88.47

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

As % of sales

472.11

9.3

34.53

9.42

Other costs

-0.01

-0.08

-0.12

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

165.35

29.66

145.19

15.23

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.02

-0.14

-0.07

OPM

-593.22

-7.87

-170.39

-13.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

5.04

6E

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.02

-0.14

-0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.02

-0.14

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.02

-0.14

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

119.33

-85.24

88.15

-90.44

NPM

-593.22

-7.87

-170.33

-13.14

Hemo Organic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hemo Organic Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.