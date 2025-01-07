Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.27
0.08
0.59
yoy growth (%)
-97.08
219.11
-85.48
439.27
Raw materials
0
-0.19
-0.07
-0.52
As % of sales
55.74
68.9
90.65
88.47
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
As % of sales
472.11
9.3
34.53
9.42
Other costs
-0.01
-0.08
-0.12
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
165.35
29.66
145.19
15.23
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.02
-0.14
-0.07
OPM
-593.22
-7.87
-170.39
-13.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
5.04
6E
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.02
-0.14
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.02
-0.14
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.02
-0.14
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
119.33
-85.24
88.15
-90.44
NPM
-593.22
-7.87
-170.33
-13.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.