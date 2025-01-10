iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemo Organic Ltd Balance Sheet

10.67
(-8.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.47

3.47

3.47

3.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.78

-3.52

-3.46

-3.4

Net Worth

-0.31

-0.04

0.01

0.07

Minority Interest

Debt

1.24

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.93

0

0.05

0.11

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Networking Capital

0.65

-0.27

-0.11

-0.05

Inventories

0

0.02

0.02

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.06

0.06

0.07

Debtor Days

3,166.04

Other Current Assets

0.71

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Creditor Days

3,618.33

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.25

-0.09

-0.05

Cash

0.13

0.12

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.92

-0.01

0.04

0.1

