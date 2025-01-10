Hemo Organic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.47
3.47
3.47
3.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.78
-3.52
-3.46
-3.4
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.04
0.01
0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
1.24
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.93
0
0.05
0.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Networking Capital
0.65
-0.27
-0.11
-0.05
Inventories
0
0.02
0.02
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.06
0.06
0.07
Debtor Days
3,166.04
Other Current Assets
0.71
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Creditor Days
3,618.33
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.25
-0.09
-0.05
Cash
0.13
0.12
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.92
-0.01
0.04
0.1
