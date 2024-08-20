|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Intimation of Book Closure Pursuant to regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Outcome and Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)
