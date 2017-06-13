TO

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of HI-KLASS TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our clear opinion.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• To obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. But not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. The Company is not a small company, reporting under section 143(3)(i) with respect to the adequacy of the internal controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls is not applicable as per MCA notification no. G.S.R. 583(E) dated 13.06.2017.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters, communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our audit report because the adverse consequence of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) No branch available

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) We do not have any observation or comment on the financial statement or matters which may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of the written representations from the competent authority, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h) We do not have any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark, relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected herewith.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The company doesnot have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

3. There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor and Protection Fund by the Company.

4 (i). The management has represented that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii). The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether , directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or other entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and

(iii). Based on such audit procedures and that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

2. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure- A

ANNEXURE - A referred to in paragraph 1 under the section, ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date:

On the basis of the audit conducted by us and as per the information and explanation made available to us, we hereby report that:

(i) (a) (A)The concerned company does not have Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The Company does not hold any Intangible Asset and accordingly it is not required to maintain such records, as required herein;

(b) As the company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment, so physical verification isnt possible.

(c) According to the information and explanation made available to us, the company is not holding any immovable property in its own name;

(d) No revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment was carried out by the company at any time during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanation made available to us , no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

(ii) According to the information and explanation given to us (a) physical verification of inventory has not been conducted as concerned company does not have any inventory during the relevant financial year (b) during any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly no quarterly returns or statements were required to be filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions

(iii) As per the information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties;

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with;

(v) No deposits were accepted by the company or no amounts which are deemed to be deposits, were accepted by the company during the year and accordingly the provisions of clause (v) of CARO,2020 is not applicable to the company;

(vi) The company is not required to maintain cost records which has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and as such no accounts and records have been so made and maintained;

(vii) (a) the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities; (b) no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have been deposited on account of any dispute;

(viii) as per the information and explanation given to us, no such transactions was recorded in the books of account which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) as per the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(x) (a) as per the information and explanation made available to us, no moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year; (b) no preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) were made during the year;

year;

(xi) as per the information and explanation made available to us,(a) no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year; (b) no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) the auditor has not considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company, since there were no such complaints forwarded by the company to the auditors;

(xii) as per the information and explanation made available to us, the said company is not a Nidhi company and accordingly the said clause is not applicable herein;

(xiii) as per the information and explanation made available to us, no transactions were entered into with the related parties, if any, and accordingly the compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act wherever applicable and the details thereof, has not been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were not considered by the statutory auditor;

(xv) As per the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him;

(xvi) (a) the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and the registration has been obtained; (b) the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 17,88,900 in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no case of resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) (a) the company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies

Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act & accordingly any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, is not required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act

(xxi) there has been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies and accordingly the clause (xxi) is not applicable;

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which is company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to theses financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.