Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Share Price

6.49
(4.85%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.49
  • Day's High6.49
  • 52 Wk High6.49
  • Prev. Close6.19
  • Day's Low6.49
  • 52 Wk Low 5.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value2.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.49

Prev. Close

6.19

Turnover(Lac.)

3.32

Day's High

6.49

Day's Low

6.49

52 Week's High

6.49

52 Week's Low

5.9

Book Value

2.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.60%

Non-Promoter- 71.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.38

-0.2

-0.02

-0.02

Net Worth

2.48

3.66

3.84

3.84

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,899.4

31.424,27,525.395,613.710.5214,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,740.85

177.822,76,254.48907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

316.15

387.172,04,162.79304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

148.45

30.872,00,928.281,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

449.45

10.111,52,431.73,717.882.9211,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Vimal Shantilal Patangia

Managing Director

Suresh Tarachand Jain

Independent Director

Anupama Nathalal Shah

Independent Director

Prakash Shree Gupta

Independent Director

Pravin Prakash Rane

Company Secretary

Neha Kedia

Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Director

Monica SanketKhemuka

Non Executive Director

Papri Ghosh

Non Executive Director

Sonu Agarwal

Independent Director

Sri Lourdusamy Albert Karunakaran

Independent Director

Ramasamy Rajasekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd

Summary

Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited, the Company is Registered NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, and has obtained listing of equity shares on BSE with effect from 31 January, 2019, since the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and Pune Stock Exchange have become a de-recognised Stock Exchanges in India. The Company was incorporated on 08th April, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in trading and investments in shares, stocks, securities and properties and extends short term loans to corporate and Firms/High Net Worth Individuals.
Company FAQs

What is the Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd share price today?

The Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is ₹5.9 and ₹6.49 as of 09 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd?

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.55%, 3 Years at 25.16%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.00% and 1 Month at 4.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.40 %

