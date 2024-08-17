Summary

Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited, the Company is Registered NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, and has obtained listing of equity shares on BSE with effect from 31 January, 2019, since the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and Pune Stock Exchange have become a de-recognised Stock Exchanges in India. The Company was incorporated on 08th April, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in trading and investments in shares, stocks, securities and properties and extends short term loans to corporate and Firms/High Net Worth Individuals.

