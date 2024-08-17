Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.49
Prev. Close₹6.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.32
Day's High₹6.49
Day's Low₹6.49
52 Week's High₹6.49
52 Week's Low₹5.9
Book Value₹2.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.38
-0.2
-0.02
-0.02
Net Worth
2.48
3.66
3.84
3.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,899.4
|31.42
|4,27,525.39
|5,613.71
|0.52
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,740.85
|177.82
|2,76,254.48
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
316.15
|387.17
|2,04,162.79
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
148.45
|30.87
|2,00,928.28
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
449.45
|10.11
|1,52,431.7
|3,717.88
|2.92
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Vimal Shantilal Patangia
Managing Director
Suresh Tarachand Jain
Independent Director
Anupama Nathalal Shah
Independent Director
Prakash Shree Gupta
Independent Director
Pravin Prakash Rane
Company Secretary
Neha Kedia
Director
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Director
Monica SanketKhemuka
Non Executive Director
Papri Ghosh
Non Executive Director
Sonu Agarwal
Independent Director
Sri Lourdusamy Albert Karunakaran
Independent Director
Ramasamy Rajasekar
Summary
Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited, the Company is Registered NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, and has obtained listing of equity shares on BSE with effect from 31 January, 2019, since the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and Pune Stock Exchange have become a de-recognised Stock Exchanges in India. The Company was incorporated on 08th April, 1992 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in trading and investments in shares, stocks, securities and properties and extends short term loans to corporate and Firms/High Net Worth Individuals.
The Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 09 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd is ₹5.9 and ₹6.49 as of 09 Oct ‘24
Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.55%, 3 Years at 25.16%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.00% and 1 Month at 4.92%.
