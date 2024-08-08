iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Board Meeting

6.49
(4.85%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 at 3.00 P.M. At Office No 15 2nd Floor Plot No 24 Rehman Building Veer Nariman Road Hutatma Chowk Fort Mumbai 400001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. This is for your kind records and information. unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Result along with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Re-appointment of M/s DS Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 317063E) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 3. Re-appointment of M/s Mayur More & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Director Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result for the third quarter ended december 31 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., February 12, 2024, which commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). In this regard, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The above information shall also be made available on Companys website www.hiklass.co.in We request you to take the same on record. This is for your kind records and information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Nov 20232 Nov 2023
Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 09 2023 at 3.30 P.M. At Office No 15 2nd Floor Plot No 24 Rehman Building Veer Nariman Road Hutatma Chowk Fort Mumbai 400001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2023. HI-KLASS TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited (the Company) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 were approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., November 09, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M and concluded at 4:00 P.M. The aforesaid Financial Results in the prescribed format and Limited Review Report thereon, received from the Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. This is for your kind information. Please acknowledge the receipt of this letter. Enclosed as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023)

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.