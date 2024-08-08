|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 at 3.00 P.M. At Office No 15 2nd Floor Plot No 24 Rehman Building Veer Nariman Road Hutatma Chowk Fort Mumbai 400001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. This is for your kind records and information. unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Result along with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Re-appointment of M/s DS Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 317063E) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 3. Re-appointment of M/s Mayur More & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Director Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result for the third quarter ended december 31 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., February 12, 2024, which commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). In this regard, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The above information shall also be made available on Companys website www.hiklass.co.in We request you to take the same on record. This is for your kind records and information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2023
|2 Nov 2023
|Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 09 2023 at 3.30 P.M. At Office No 15 2nd Floor Plot No 24 Rehman Building Veer Nariman Road Hutatma Chowk Fort Mumbai 400001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2023. HI-KLASS TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Nov 2023 to consider financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Financial results. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Limited (the Company) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 were approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., November 09, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M and concluded at 4:00 P.M. The aforesaid Financial Results in the prescribed format and Limited Review Report thereon, received from the Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. This is for your kind information. Please acknowledge the receipt of this letter. Enclosed as per the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023)
