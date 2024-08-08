Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 at 3.00 P.M. At Office No 15 2nd Floor Plot No 24 Rehman Building Veer Nariman Road Hutatma Chowk Fort Mumbai 400001 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. This is for your kind records and information. unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Result along with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Re-appointment of M/s DS Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 317063E) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 3. Re-appointment of M/s Mayur More & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Director Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Hi-Klass Trading And Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result for the third quarter ended december 31 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., February 12, 2024, which commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). In this regard, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The above information shall also be made available on Companys website www.hiklass.co.in We request you to take the same on record. This is for your kind records and information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2023 2 Nov 2023