iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

6.49
(4.85%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.38

-0.2

-0.02

-0.02

Net Worth

2.48

3.66

3.84

3.84

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.48

3.66

3.84

3.84

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.43

1.82

1.64

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.05

1.82

2.2

3.84

Inventories

0

0

0.1

0.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.06

0.44

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.27

1.83

2.05

3.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.21

0

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.01

0

Total Assets

2.5

3.67

3.85

3.84

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.