Hi-Klass Trading & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.38
-0.2
-0.02
-0.02
Net Worth
2.48
3.66
3.84
3.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.48
3.66
3.84
3.84
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.43
1.82
1.64
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.05
1.82
2.2
3.84
Inventories
0
0
0.1
0.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.06
0.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.27
1.83
2.05
3.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.21
0
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.01
0
Total Assets
2.5
3.67
3.85
3.84
No Record Found
