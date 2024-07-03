High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Summary

High Energy Batteries (India) Limited (formerly known as Simco Meters Ltd) was established as Public Limited Company in Sep.91. The Company is a battery manufacturer with its factory located at Mathur, near Trichy. The batteries are manufactured for use in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Launch Vehicles and also manufactures commercial batteries for auto and standby VRLA Applications.The Company was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc cells was obtained from Yardney Electric Corporation (YEC).The Company was inaugurated on 3 Dec.79 at Mahtur (Pudukkottai district), Tamilnadu. Trial production started in 1980. Since 1982, HEBL has been carrying out in-house R&D activities to develop other types of silver oxide zinc secondary and primary batteries.HEB R&D Laboratories, established in 1982, moved into its new premises in 1986, about a kilometre from the production plant. As of Dec.95, HEBs R&D Laboratories has 32 scientists and engineers as its staff. The development work carried out by it so far can be said to mainly span three electrothermal (battery) systems -- silver oxide zinc (primary and secondary), nickel-cadmium and silver-chloride magnesium sea-water batteries. In addition, substantial development work has been devoted to emerging technologies such as the alkaline manganese-dioxide and fibre nickel-cadmium (FNC) technologies. During the year 1996-97, the installed capacity of Silver Zinc Batteries was expanded from 1010000 to 2400000 Ampere Hours.During 1998-99, the company has been accorded with ISO 9001 from M/s Underwriters Laboratories INC., USA.The company have got order worth Rs.5 crores as on May2000, in the Silver Zinc Battery Division and expect to receive repeat orders for the batteries supplied to Navy. During the year 1999-2000, the company was conferred the National Award instituted by the Department of Defence Production and Supplies for excellence in indigenisation of Defence equipment hitherto. The company has developed a primary battery for missiles developed by DRDL and intiated basic research on Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries.During the year 2000-2001 the company received a order for one type of secondary battery for four numbers which have been executed as per schedule.There is no new order from the Defence Department for the current year and the company expects some new orders as usual for the Defence requirements of the country.The company has developed a secondary version for Naval battery and expects a developmental order for two numbers from the Government.The Developmental activites carried by the company during the year are i) Development of High Rate Silver Oxide Zinc Batteries for underwater propulsion in primary and secondary areas. ii)_ Development of space quality High Rate Silver Zinc Cells. iii) Development of process for treatment of separator systems etc.The company has also upgraded its technology to match the advancement in developed countries.The development of 1kW / 10kWh Vanadium based Flow Battery (VRFB) for OECT, progressed with IIT, Chennai was demonstrated and the project was completed during FY 2021-2022.