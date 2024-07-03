iifl-logo-icon 1
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Share Price

622.05
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open642.6
  • Day's High663.9
  • 52 Wk High1,058.8
  • Prev. Close654.45
  • Day's Low621.05
  • 52 Wk Low 516.9
  • Turnover (lac)17.24
  • P/E46.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value100.15
  • EPS14.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)557.6
  • Div. Yield0.46
No Records Found

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

642.6

Prev. Close

654.45

Turnover(Lac.)

17.24

Day's High

663.9

Day's Low

621.05

52 Week's High

1,058.8

52 Week's Low

516.9

Book Value

100.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

557.6

P/E

46.45

EPS

14.09

Divi. Yield

0.46

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 May, 2024

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.46%

Foreign: 4.46%

Indian: 36.81%

Non-Promoter- 6.00%

Institutions: 5.99%

Non-Institutions: 52.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.79

1.79

1.79

1.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.92

71.69

53.9

40.14

Net Worth

87.71

73.48

55.69

41.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

79.55

77.83

61.49

59.37

yoy growth (%)

2.2

26.57

3.57

25.81

Raw materials

-26.44

-26.43

-25.23

-28.05

As % of sales

33.24

33.96

41.04

47.25

Employee costs

-14.63

-12.15

-11.28

-9.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.73

23.98

8.81

4.63

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.12

-1.15

-1.28

Tax paid

-6.78

-5.65

-3.2

-1.34

Working capital

3.75

22.52

-1.73

10.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.2

26.57

3.57

25.81

Op profit growth

-2.13

94.73

32.4

55.29

EBIT growth

-2.03

101.13

37.41

65.58

Net profit growth

-2.07

227.19

70.55

-481.7

No Record Found

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Gopalaratnam

Managing Director

G A Pathanjali

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lalitha Lakshmanan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vijayamohanan K Pillai

Director (Operation)

M Ignatius

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Anantha Subramanian

Nominee (LIC)

N. P. Sinha

Independent Director

Saroj Kumar Patel

Independent Director

Subrahmaniya Sivam Ramamurthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Summary

High Energy Batteries (India) Limited (formerly known as Simco Meters Ltd) was established as Public Limited Company in Sep.91. The Company is a battery manufacturer with its factory located at Mathur, near Trichy. The batteries are manufactured for use in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Launch Vehicles and also manufactures commercial batteries for auto and standby VRLA Applications.The Company was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc cells was obtained from Yardney Electric Corporation (YEC).The Company was inaugurated on 3 Dec.79 at Mahtur (Pudukkottai district), Tamilnadu. Trial production started in 1980. Since 1982, HEBL has been carrying out in-house R&D activities to develop other types of silver oxide zinc secondary and primary batteries.HEB R&D Laboratories, established in 1982, moved into its new premises in 1986, about a kilometre from the production plant. As of Dec.95, HEBs R&D Laboratories has 32 scientists and engineers as its staff. The development work carried out by it so far can be said to mainly span three electrothermal (battery) systems -- silver oxide zinc (primary and secondary), nickel-cadmium and silver-chloride magnesium sea-water batteries. In addition, s
Company FAQs

What is the High Energy Batteries India Ltd share price today?

The High Energy Batteries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹622.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of High Energy Batteries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is ₹557.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of High Energy Batteries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is 46.45 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of High Energy Batteries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a High Energy Batteries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is ₹516.9 and ₹1058.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of High Energy Batteries India Ltd?

High Energy Batteries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.16%, 3 Years at 16.66%, 1 Year at 17.26%, 6 Month at -21.21%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of High Energy Batteries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.28 %
Institutions - 5.99 %
Public - 52.73 %

