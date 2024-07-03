Summary

High Energy Batteries (India) Limited (formerly known as Simco Meters Ltd) was established as Public Limited Company in Sep.91. The Company is a battery manufacturer with its factory located at Mathur, near Trichy. The batteries are manufactured for use in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Launch Vehicles and also manufactures commercial batteries for auto and standby VRLA Applications.The Company was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc cells was obtained from Yardney Electric Corporation (YEC).The Company was inaugurated on 3 Dec.79 at Mahtur (Pudukkottai district), Tamilnadu. Trial production started in 1980. Since 1982, HEBL has been carrying out in-house R&D activities to develop other types of silver oxide zinc secondary and primary batteries.HEB R&D Laboratories, established in 1982, moved into its new premises in 1986, about a kilometre from the production plant. As of Dec.95, HEBs R&D Laboratories has 32 scientists and engineers as its staff. The development work carried out by it so far can be said to mainly span three electrothermal (battery) systems -- silver oxide zinc (primary and secondary), nickel-cadmium and silver-chloride magnesium sea-water batteries. In addition, s

Read More