SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹642.6
Prev. Close₹654.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.24
Day's High₹663.9
Day's Low₹621.05
52 Week's High₹1,058.8
52 Week's Low₹516.9
Book Value₹100.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)557.6
P/E46.45
EPS14.09
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.79
1.79
1.79
1.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.92
71.69
53.9
40.14
Net Worth
87.71
73.48
55.69
41.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
79.55
77.83
61.49
59.37
yoy growth (%)
2.2
26.57
3.57
25.81
Raw materials
-26.44
-26.43
-25.23
-28.05
As % of sales
33.24
33.96
41.04
47.25
Employee costs
-14.63
-12.15
-11.28
-9.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.73
23.98
8.81
4.63
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.12
-1.15
-1.28
Tax paid
-6.78
-5.65
-3.2
-1.34
Working capital
3.75
22.52
-1.73
10.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.2
26.57
3.57
25.81
Op profit growth
-2.13
94.73
32.4
55.29
EBIT growth
-2.03
101.13
37.41
65.58
Net profit growth
-2.07
227.19
70.55
-481.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Gopalaratnam
Managing Director
G A Pathanjali
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lalitha Lakshmanan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vijayamohanan K Pillai
Director (Operation)
M Ignatius
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Anantha Subramanian
Nominee (LIC)
N. P. Sinha
Independent Director
Saroj Kumar Patel
Independent Director
Subrahmaniya Sivam Ramamurthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd
Summary
High Energy Batteries (India) Limited (formerly known as Simco Meters Ltd) was established as Public Limited Company in Sep.91. The Company is a battery manufacturer with its factory located at Mathur, near Trichy. The batteries are manufactured for use in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Launch Vehicles and also manufactures commercial batteries for auto and standby VRLA Applications.The Company was established at the specific invitation of the Directorate of Technical Development and Production (Air), Government of India, to develop and manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc aircraft batteries as replacements for imported batteries and other high-energy batteries. The technology to exclusively manufacture 45-Ah silver oxide zinc cells was obtained from Yardney Electric Corporation (YEC).The Company was inaugurated on 3 Dec.79 at Mahtur (Pudukkottai district), Tamilnadu. Trial production started in 1980. Since 1982, HEBL has been carrying out in-house R&D activities to develop other types of silver oxide zinc secondary and primary batteries.HEB R&D Laboratories, established in 1982, moved into its new premises in 1986, about a kilometre from the production plant. As of Dec.95, HEBs R&D Laboratories has 32 scientists and engineers as its staff. The development work carried out by it so far can be said to mainly span three electrothermal (battery) systems -- silver oxide zinc (primary and secondary), nickel-cadmium and silver-chloride magnesium sea-water batteries. In addition, s
Read More
The High Energy Batteries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹622.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is ₹557.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is 46.45 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a High Energy Batteries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of High Energy Batteries India Ltd is ₹516.9 and ₹1058.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
High Energy Batteries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.16%, 3 Years at 16.66%, 1 Year at 17.26%, 6 Month at -21.21%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at 5.63%.
