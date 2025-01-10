High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.79
1.79
1.79
1.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.92
71.69
53.9
40.14
Net Worth
87.71
73.48
55.69
41.93
Minority Interest
Debt
4.77
20.85
24.53
34.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.65
4.93
5.51
5.6
Total Liabilities
97.13
99.26
85.73
82.16
Fixed Assets
37.9
37.89
30.24
30.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.58
1.28
0.96
0.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.29
1.74
1.53
0.94
Networking Capital
54.59
57.06
48.27
43.9
Inventories
39.57
36.29
36.06
29.42
Inventory Days
165.44
137.96
Sundry Debtors
20.39
28.66
19.7
18.23
Debtor Days
90.38
85.48
Other Current Assets
7.88
10.03
7.35
9.21
Sundry Creditors
-3.44
-7.72
-4.12
-4.71
Creditor Days
18.9
22.08
Other Current Liabilities
-9.81
-10.2
-10.72
-8.25
Cash
1.77
1.28
4.74
5.58
Total Assets
97.13
99.25
85.74
82.16
