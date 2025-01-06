iifl-logo-icon 1
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

611.4
(-6.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

High Energy Bat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.73

23.98

8.81

4.63

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.12

-1.15

-1.28

Tax paid

-6.78

-5.65

-3.2

-1.34

Working capital

3.75

22.52

-1.73

10.47

Other operating items

Operating

20.57

39.72

2.71

12.46

Capital expenditure

0.44

0.91

0.61

0.28

Free cash flow

21.02

40.63

3.33

12.75

Equity raised

76.09

43.77

32.81

26.22

Investing

0.08

0.29

-0.35

0.08

Financing

-5.5

23.16

10.19

20.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.69

107.85

45.99

59.12

