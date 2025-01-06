High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.73
23.98
8.81
4.63
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.12
-1.15
-1.28
Tax paid
-6.78
-5.65
-3.2
-1.34
Working capital
3.75
22.52
-1.73
10.47
Other operating items
Operating
20.57
39.72
2.71
12.46
Capital expenditure
0.44
0.91
0.61
0.28
Free cash flow
21.02
40.63
3.33
12.75
Equity raised
76.09
43.77
32.81
26.22
Investing
0.08
0.29
-0.35
0.08
Financing
-5.5
23.16
10.19
20.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.69
107.85
45.99
59.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.