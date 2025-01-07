iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

622.95
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

79.55

77.83

61.49

59.37

yoy growth (%)

2.2

26.57

3.57

25.81

Raw materials

-26.44

-26.43

-25.23

-28.05

As % of sales

33.24

33.96

41.04

47.25

Employee costs

-14.63

-12.15

-11.28

-9.52

As % of sales

18.4

15.61

18.34

16.03

Other costs

-8.99

-9.12

-9.5

-10.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.3

11.72

15.45

17.03

Operating profit

29.47

30.11

15.46

11.68

OPM

37.05

38.69

25.15

19.67

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.12

-1.15

-1.28

Interest expense

-3.78

-5.12

-5.66

-5.9

Other income

0.17

0.11

0.16

0.13

Profit before tax

24.73

23.98

8.81

4.63

Taxes

-6.78

-5.65

-3.2

-1.34

Tax rate

-27.44

-23.59

-36.42

-29.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.94

18.32

5.6

3.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.94

18.32

5.6

3.28

yoy growth (%)

-2.07

227.19

70.55

-481.7

NPM

22.56

23.54

9.1

5.53

High Energy Bat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.