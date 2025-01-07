Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
79.55
77.83
61.49
59.37
yoy growth (%)
2.2
26.57
3.57
25.81
Raw materials
-26.44
-26.43
-25.23
-28.05
As % of sales
33.24
33.96
41.04
47.25
Employee costs
-14.63
-12.15
-11.28
-9.52
As % of sales
18.4
15.61
18.34
16.03
Other costs
-8.99
-9.12
-9.5
-10.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.3
11.72
15.45
17.03
Operating profit
29.47
30.11
15.46
11.68
OPM
37.05
38.69
25.15
19.67
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.12
-1.15
-1.28
Interest expense
-3.78
-5.12
-5.66
-5.9
Other income
0.17
0.11
0.16
0.13
Profit before tax
24.73
23.98
8.81
4.63
Taxes
-6.78
-5.65
-3.2
-1.34
Tax rate
-27.44
-23.59
-36.42
-29.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.94
18.32
5.6
3.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.94
18.32
5.6
3.28
yoy growth (%)
-2.07
227.19
70.55
-481.7
NPM
22.56
23.54
9.1
5.53
