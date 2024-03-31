TO THE MEMBERS OF

M/S.HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policy Information and other explanatory information hereinafter referred to as Financial Statements.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the changes in Equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Response to Key Audit Matters & Conclusion 1. As on 31st March 2024, the Inventories (Note No 6 carrying value 3879.09 Lakhs) are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of control with respect to receipt, issues, year-end physical verification, and valuation of inventories. We considered the value of Inventories as key audit matter considering the relative size of it in the financial statements. We applied standard audit procedures during physical verification including our presence during physical verification. We have verified the cost calculation with the relevant records. Based on the above audit procedures, we have concluded that the managements determination of the value of Inventories is reasonable and in accordance with Ind AS 2 – Inventories. 2. Note No 6 - Inventories - Raw Materials and Components as on 31.03.2024 includes Material in Transit of 350.10 Lakhs. We have tested the internal control procedures for usage of materials on customer account and receipt of Materials from Customers. This being a significant total inventories held is considered a key audit matter. We have carried out the audit procedures which include verification of documents relating to material in transit. Based on the test checks and audit procedures applied by us we are satisfied on the amount stated in the Balance Sheet. 3. Notes No.2, 29 and 35 - Provision The LAB plant operations continued to remain suspended for Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment of Lead Acid Battery Division (LAB) is made for 101.65 Lakhs. this financial year also. The excess of carrying value of PPE (other than land) over the estimated fair value as valued by Independent Chartered Engineers, is recognized as provision for impairment 101.65 lakhs. We have verified the valuation report obtained from the Independent valuer. Based on the audit procedures performed we are satisfied that the amount of impairment is in line with applicable accounting standards.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in the Annual Report, comprising of the Boards report and its annexures, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifiedabove, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial

Controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If conditionsthatmaycastsignificant we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) FinancialStatementsmaybeinfluenced. planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial . Statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope andtimingoftheaudit and significant any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the

Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March

2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no pending litigations as on 31st March 2024 which requires disclosure in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of the knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 34(D)(i)(a) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities Identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 34(D)(i)(b) to financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement. v. a) The dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. b) As stated in note 13(f) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act as applicable. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company, have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

MAHARAJ N R SURESH AND CO LLP Firm Regn. No. 001931S/S000020 N R SURESH Membership No. 021661 Partner Place: Chennai Chartered Accountants Date: May 04, 2024 UDIN : 24021661BKFNFU3369

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls and efficient conduct of its business, including thatwereoperatingeffectively adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial

Controls System Over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to the financial statements of the

Company may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial statements of the Company and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the FinancialstatementsoftheCompanywereoperatingeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the

Internal Control Over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.

MAHARAJ N R SURESH AND CO LLP Firm Regn. No. 001931S/S000020 N R SURESH Membership No. 021661 Partner Place: Chennai Chartered Accountants Date: May 04, 2024 UDIN : 24021661BKFNFU3369

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date: In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of knowledge and belief we state that: i (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at the year end and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of 7500 Lakhs (Both fund and non-fund based) by banks. The quarterly returns or statements filedby the Company with the banks or financial are in agreement with the books of account of the Company .

(iii) During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties and hence reporting under this clause does not arise. (iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of investments, made by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prime facie, the prescribed and such accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed Statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and any other Statutory Dues to the appropriate authorities and there were no undisputed amounts payable which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Employees Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance, Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax, and Cess have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes.

(viii)There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; (c) The Company has not obtained term loans during the year. Hence, the reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not arising; (xi) (a) The Company has not noticed or reported during the year any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company.

(b) There is no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act that has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) There are no complaints received during the year under whistle-blower Mechanism;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence complying with the provisions of the Nidhi Rules, 2014 does not arise.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports issued till date; (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), as definedin the Regulations made by

Reserve Bank of India.

(d) We are informed that there are three core Investment Companies in the group which are exempted from registration.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company has spent the minimum amount required to be spent as stipulated in section 135 of the Companies Act and hence no transfer of unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule

VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. The Company does not have any on going projects under Section 135 (5) of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said act. (xxi) The Company has no subsidiaries and therefore this clause is not applicable.