iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd AGM

599.6
(-0.37%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:46:00 PM

High Energy Bat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Jun 20244 May 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company held on 04.05.2024 Copy of News Paper Publication regarding Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, prior to mailing to the shareholders. Submission of Annual Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 Notice of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, the 08th June, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Intimation regarding Corrections in the Proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 08.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024)

High Energy Bat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.