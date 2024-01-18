Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 Along With Auditors Repor The Board of directors at its meeting held on 4th May 2024 has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs.3 (Rupees Three only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2 each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, the 24th May, 2024 to Saturday, the 08th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 63rd AGM and for payment of Dividend recommended for the financial year 2023 - 2024.