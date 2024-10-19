iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Board Meeting

604
(0.73%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

High Energy Bat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Half Year ended 30th September 2024 among other subjects. Unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter / Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED has enclosed the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting4 May 202422 Apr 2024
HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024; ii) fix a date for the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; iii) declaration or passing over of Dividend for the FY 2023 - 24 Final Dividend & Audited Results & Quarterly Results & A.G.M. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 Along With Auditors Report The Board of directors at its meeting held on 4th May 2024 has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs.3 (Rupees Three only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2 each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. The same amounts to Rs.268.92 Lakhs. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. The results will be intimated to the Stock Exchange after conclusion of the Meeting. The Company is hereby publishing un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)

High Energy Bat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.