Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter / Half Year ended 30th September 2024 among other subjects. Unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter / Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LIMITED has enclosed the Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

HIGH ENERGY BATTERIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024; ii) fix a date for the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; iii) declaration or passing over of Dividend for the FY 2023 - 24 Final Dividend & Audited Results & Quarterly Results & A.G.M. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 Along With Auditors Report The Board of directors at its meeting held on 4th May 2024 has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs.3 (Rupees Three only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2 each for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. The same amounts to Rs.268.92 Lakhs. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 3 Jan 2024