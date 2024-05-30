To The Members of HIM TEKNOFORGE LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of HIM TEKNOFORGE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s

Report thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to the Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders? information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors? report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of

Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Company?s reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the

Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors? report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also::

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors? report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that economic decision of a reasonably knowledge user of the standalone financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (1) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our works and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A?, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

‘Annexure B?. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s

Internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act. as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone in financial statements - Refer Note No.38 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivatives contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 56 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate

Beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and(b) above contain any material misstatement v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For PRA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 2355N

Sd/-

Praveen Kumar Aggarwal Partner

Membership No. 81526 UDIN: 24081526BKLTGU8032

Place: Chandigarh

Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE A?TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? in our Report of even date on the accounts of HIM TEKNOFORGE LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024 i. (a) (A) The Company is generally maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the Management in accordance with a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as amended in 2016 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories compared to the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and no material discrepancy noticed as per our professional judgement. iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of Loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except loans given to employees in the ordinary course of the business of the Company in accordance with its employee policies. Accordingly reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities made by the Company if any. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records for the company under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and such accounts have been made and maintained by the company. However, no detailed examinations of such records and accounts have been carried out by us.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Services Tax and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amount were in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Service Tax, Cess and Customs Duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The disputed amounts that have not been deposited in respect of Value Added Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dispute Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which dispute relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 M. P. VAT Act, 2002 and Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales tax demand 152.80 29.03.2004 to 31.03.2007 Honorable Supreme Court of India. 2 M. P. VAT Act, 2002 and Central Sales CST 0.21 2015-16 Commissioner of Commercial 3 Tax Act, 1956 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 35.84 2017-18 Taxes (Appeals) Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7.96 2018-19 Income Tax Appelate Tribunal 5 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods and Service Tax 17.75 2023-24 The Company is in the process of filing appeal against it. 6 Goods and Service Tax Act Interest and penalty 24.86 2023-24 The Company is in the process of filing appeal against it.

viii. We have not come across any transaction(s) which were previously not recorded in the books of accounts of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a)According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

? According to information and explanations given to us, term loans have been applied for the purpose for which these were obtained. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has obtained Term Loans during the year and the amount of unutilized funds raised have been kept in the cash credit account of the company to be utilized in the next year. (d) According to information and explanations given to us, funds raised for short term purposes have not been applied for long-term purposes. e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, jointly controlled entities or joint operations as defined under the Act during the year under review as well as at the year end. Accordingly reporting under (ix) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a)The Company has not raised any money by way of public issue/ further offer (including debt instruments) during the year. hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have nether come across any instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the Management. (b) No report under sub section 12 of section 143 of the Companies

Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

? We have taken into consideration the Whistle Blower Complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sec 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS 24 "Related Party Disclosures") specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv. (a)In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b)We have considered internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors and persons connected with its directors. Therefore clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company with in the Group as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve

Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information, accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management Plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our report is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. There are no unspent amount towards the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring transfer to a fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For PRA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 2355N

Sd/-Praveen Kumar Aggarwal Partner

Membership No. 81526 UDIN: 24081526BKLTGU8032

Place: Chandigarh

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of HIM TEKNOFORGE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over with reference to standalone financial statements

A Company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PRA ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 2355N

Sd/-

Praveen Kumar Aggarwal Partner

Membership No. 81526 UDIN: 24081526BKLTGU8032

Place: Chandigarh

Date: 30.05.2024