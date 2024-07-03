SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹225
Prev. Close₹227.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.64
Day's High₹228.8
Day's Low₹205.1
52 Week's High₹273.85
52 Week's Low₹114.95
Book Value₹235.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189.23
P/E23.51
EPS9.67
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
1.57
1.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.44
171.6
161.2
152.51
Net Worth
180.01
173.17
162.77
154.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
238.89
223.11
268.77
234
yoy growth (%)
7.07
-16.98
14.86
813.07
Raw materials
-123.95
-113.28
-143.41
-121.25
As % of sales
51.88
50.77
53.35
51.81
Employee costs
-29.16
-32.02
-33.03
-26.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.16
4.62
10.92
11.25
Depreciation
-9.47
-8.81
-7.35
-6.57
Tax paid
-2.02
-1.38
-0.41
-3.05
Working capital
27.98
20.24
2.21
93.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.07
-16.98
14.86
813.07
Op profit growth
22.96
-16.79
-7.83
575.98
EBIT growth
15.15
-21.32
-3.59
257.61
Net profit growth
58.3
-69.13
47
74.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Joint Managing Director
Rajiv Aggarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Aggarwal
Independent Director
Kuldip Narain Gupta
Independent Director
Kiran Raghuvinder Singh
Independent Director
Ravikant Dhawan
Independent Director
Harpal Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu kalra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Him Teknoforge Ltd (Erstwhile known Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd), established in March, 1991 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a wide variety of quality Forgings and Machined Components (Blanks & Finished Heat Treated) like Transmission Gears, Pins, Axles, Shafts, Non Gear, Assemblies, Sub Assemblies, Spider Kits and repair kits. Besides, it manufactures transmission gears to cater to the needs of the automobile industry, particularly for HCVs, Ambassadors and Jeeps with an installed capacity of 800 tpa. It makes steering pins and clutch shafts (gear-box items) for tractors. Currently, it is an OE supplier only for the tractor division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).It commenced production in 1982 with a Forging Unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which was set up to supply quality forgings in bulk to various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as well as Railways, Aftermarket and Exports.The Company is presently running its units located at Vadadora, in Gujarat, Baddi, in Himachal Pradesh and Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. It has undertaken retrofitting and reconditioning of old conventional machines. The Vadodara Plant has carried out multiple measures to upgrade its technological base. In FY 2019, the Plant commissioned new machines in key areas like gear cutting and heat treatment. These latest generation machines have helped to improve efficiency as well as quality of output.During 2018-19, the Company was merged with M/s Gujarat Automotive Gears Limited effective
The Him Teknoforge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Him Teknoforge Ltd is ₹189.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Him Teknoforge Ltd is 23.51 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Him Teknoforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Him Teknoforge Ltd is ₹114.95 and ₹273.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Him Teknoforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.04%, 3 Years at 22.53%, 1 Year at 27.76%, 6 Month at 18.35%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -4.27%.
