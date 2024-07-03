iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Him Teknoforge Ltd Share Price

214.75
(-5.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open225
  • Day's High228.8
  • 52 Wk High273.85
  • Prev. Close227.35
  • Day's Low205.1
  • 52 Wk Low 114.95
  • Turnover (lac)27.64
  • P/E23.51
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value235.7
  • EPS9.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189.23
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Him Teknoforge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

225

Prev. Close

227.35

Turnover(Lac.)

27.64

Day's High

228.8

Day's Low

205.1

52 Week's High

273.85

52 Week's Low

114.95

Book Value

235.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

189.23

P/E

23.51

EPS

9.67

Divi. Yield

0.16

Him Teknoforge Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Him Teknoforge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Him Teknoforge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 51.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Him Teknoforge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.57

1.57

1.57

1.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.44

171.6

161.2

152.51

Net Worth

180.01

173.17

162.77

154.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

238.89

223.11

268.77

234

yoy growth (%)

7.07

-16.98

14.86

813.07

Raw materials

-123.95

-113.28

-143.41

-121.25

As % of sales

51.88

50.77

53.35

51.81

Employee costs

-29.16

-32.02

-33.03

-26.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.16

4.62

10.92

11.25

Depreciation

-9.47

-8.81

-7.35

-6.57

Tax paid

-2.02

-1.38

-0.41

-3.05

Working capital

27.98

20.24

2.21

93.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.07

-16.98

14.86

813.07

Op profit growth

22.96

-16.79

-7.83

575.98

EBIT growth

15.15

-21.32

-3.59

257.61

Net profit growth

58.3

-69.13

47

74.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Him Teknoforge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Him Teknoforge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Rajiv Aggarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Aggarwal

Independent Director

Kuldip Narain Gupta

Independent Director

Kiran Raghuvinder Singh

Independent Director

Ravikant Dhawan

Independent Director

Harpal Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu kalra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Him Teknoforge Ltd

Summary

Him Teknoforge Ltd (Erstwhile known Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd), established in March, 1991 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a wide variety of quality Forgings and Machined Components (Blanks & Finished Heat Treated) like Transmission Gears, Pins, Axles, Shafts, Non Gear, Assemblies, Sub Assemblies, Spider Kits and repair kits. Besides, it manufactures transmission gears to cater to the needs of the automobile industry, particularly for HCVs, Ambassadors and Jeeps with an installed capacity of 800 tpa. It makes steering pins and clutch shafts (gear-box items) for tractors. Currently, it is an OE supplier only for the tractor division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).It commenced production in 1982 with a Forging Unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which was set up to supply quality forgings in bulk to various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as well as Railways, Aftermarket and Exports.The Company is presently running its units located at Vadadora, in Gujarat, Baddi, in Himachal Pradesh and Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. It has undertaken retrofitting and reconditioning of old conventional machines. The Vadodara Plant has carried out multiple measures to upgrade its technological base. In FY 2019, the Plant commissioned new machines in key areas like gear cutting and heat treatment. These latest generation machines have helped to improve efficiency as well as quality of output.During 2018-19, the Company was merged with M/s Gujarat Automotive Gears Limited effective
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Him Teknoforge Ltd share price today?

The Him Teknoforge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Him Teknoforge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Him Teknoforge Ltd is ₹189.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Him Teknoforge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Him Teknoforge Ltd is 23.51 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Him Teknoforge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Him Teknoforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Him Teknoforge Ltd is ₹114.95 and ₹273.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Him Teknoforge Ltd?

Him Teknoforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.04%, 3 Years at 22.53%, 1 Year at 27.76%, 6 Month at 18.35%, 3 Month at -3.75% and 1 Month at -4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Him Teknoforge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Him Teknoforge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.52 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 51.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Him Teknoforge Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.