|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Board has approved draft Notice for 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company. We attach herewith proceedings of 53rd AGM of Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We attach herewith Combined Scrutinizer report Dividend Declared for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
