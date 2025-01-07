Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
238.89
223.11
268.77
234
yoy growth (%)
7.07
-16.98
14.86
813.07
Raw materials
-123.95
-113.28
-143.41
-121.25
As % of sales
51.88
50.77
53.35
51.81
Employee costs
-29.16
-32.02
-33.03
-26.05
As % of sales
12.2
14.35
12.29
11.13
Other costs
-55.75
-53.39
-62.99
-54.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.34
23.93
23.43
23.44
Operating profit
30.01
24.4
29.33
31.83
OPM
12.56
10.94
10.91
13.6
Depreciation
-9.47
-8.81
-7.35
-6.57
Interest expense
-15.88
-15.38
-14.5
-15.13
Other income
2.51
4.42
3.45
1.12
Profit before tax
7.16
4.62
10.92
11.25
Taxes
-2.02
-1.38
-0.41
-3.05
Tax rate
-28.26
-29.83
-3.75
-27.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.13
3.24
10.51
8.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.04
Net profit
5.13
3.24
10.51
7.15
yoy growth (%)
58.3
-69.13
47
74.53
NPM
2.15
1.45
3.91
3.05
