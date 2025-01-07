iifl-logo-icon 1
Him Teknoforge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

218.8
(4.02%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

238.89

223.11

268.77

234

yoy growth (%)

7.07

-16.98

14.86

813.07

Raw materials

-123.95

-113.28

-143.41

-121.25

As % of sales

51.88

50.77

53.35

51.81

Employee costs

-29.16

-32.02

-33.03

-26.05

As % of sales

12.2

14.35

12.29

11.13

Other costs

-55.75

-53.39

-62.99

-54.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.34

23.93

23.43

23.44

Operating profit

30.01

24.4

29.33

31.83

OPM

12.56

10.94

10.91

13.6

Depreciation

-9.47

-8.81

-7.35

-6.57

Interest expense

-15.88

-15.38

-14.5

-15.13

Other income

2.51

4.42

3.45

1.12

Profit before tax

7.16

4.62

10.92

11.25

Taxes

-2.02

-1.38

-0.41

-3.05

Tax rate

-28.26

-29.83

-3.75

-27.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.13

3.24

10.51

8.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.04

Net profit

5.13

3.24

10.51

7.15

yoy growth (%)

58.3

-69.13

47

74.53

NPM

2.15

1.45

3.91

3.05

