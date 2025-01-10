Him Teknoforge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
1.57
1.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.44
171.6
161.2
152.51
Net Worth
180.01
173.17
162.77
154.08
Minority Interest
Debt
149.48
147.73
150.61
151.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.34
16.01
14.81
13.92
Total Liabilities
347.83
336.91
328.19
319.09
Fixed Assets
177.97
151.06
152.55
153.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.2
12.69
13.54
14
Networking Capital
156.16
170.83
159.9
149.4
Inventories
162.2
153.48
146.78
138.98
Inventory Days
212.34
Sundry Debtors
53.09
53.74
60.2
45.47
Debtor Days
69.47
Other Current Assets
17.87
19.08
10.19
10.29
Sundry Creditors
-52.45
-39.43
-41.75
-31.16
Creditor Days
47.6
Other Current Liabilities
-24.55
-16.04
-15.52
-14.18
Cash
2.49
2.33
2.19
2.32
Total Assets
347.83
336.92
328.19
319.09
