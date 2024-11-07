Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Him Teknoforge Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable rules and regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter alia for: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed on Tuesday October 01 2024 and shall continue to remain close till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting of the Board Meeting. We attached Outcome for Board meeting herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia for: 1. To recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for Financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2024. 1. Board of Directors of the Company has recommended dividend of Rs.0.40/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the year ended on 31st March, 2023. 2. Board has approved Directors Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Board has approved draft Notice for 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company. 4. Register of Members and Share transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Cut-off date for the purpose of AGM shall be 23rd September, 2024 and E-Voting facility shall be available from 09:00 a.m. on 27th September, 2024 to 05:00 pm. on 29th September, 2024. 6. Board has approved the incorporation of a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) as a subsidiary of the company, with the company holding a Majority stake. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 28 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 28 Jul 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia for: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and evaluate the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants through preferential issue under applicable laws subject to approval from the shareholders in the Extra-ordinary General Meeting and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities as may be required and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. We enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 30/05/2024 to transact the following business inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further the Trading Window in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company is already closed for insider directors connected person and designated employees of the Company and the concern and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. Outcome of Board meeting Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024