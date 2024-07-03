Him Teknoforge Ltd Summary

Him Teknoforge Ltd (Erstwhile known Gujarat Automotive Gears Ltd), established in March, 1991 is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a wide variety of quality Forgings and Machined Components (Blanks & Finished Heat Treated) like Transmission Gears, Pins, Axles, Shafts, Non Gear, Assemblies, Sub Assemblies, Spider Kits and repair kits. Besides, it manufactures transmission gears to cater to the needs of the automobile industry, particularly for HCVs, Ambassadors and Jeeps with an installed capacity of 800 tpa. It makes steering pins and clutch shafts (gear-box items) for tractors. Currently, it is an OE supplier only for the tractor division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).It commenced production in 1982 with a Forging Unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which was set up to supply quality forgings in bulk to various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as well as Railways, Aftermarket and Exports.The Company is presently running its units located at Vadadora, in Gujarat, Baddi, in Himachal Pradesh and Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh. It has undertaken retrofitting and reconditioning of old conventional machines. The Vadodara Plant has carried out multiple measures to upgrade its technological base. In FY 2019, the Plant commissioned new machines in key areas like gear cutting and heat treatment. These latest generation machines have helped to improve efficiency as well as quality of output.During 2018-19, the Company was merged with M/s Gujarat Automotive Gears Limited effective on 9th January, 2018 and the name of Gujarat Automotive Gears Limited was changed to Him Teknoforge Limited as per the Scheme of Amalgamation.