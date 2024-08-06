|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 Jul 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) at the registered office of the Company situated at Village Billanwali, Baddi, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh - 173205 on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (1.5.T) to seek approval of the members of the Company for the aforesaid matters. We attach herewith Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) We Attach herewith Corrigendum to the Extra ordinary General Meeting Notice dated 05th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) We attach herewith Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) We attach herewith Combined Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.