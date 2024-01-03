Himadri Credit & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.53
3.51
3.44
3.4
Net Worth
6.53
6.51
6.44
6.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0.34
5.15
2.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.87
11.66
8.45
6.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.74
12.17
12.14
12.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.02
Networking Capital
-6.06
-0.73
-3.94
-5.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.08
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
5.24
2.11
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-6.15
-6.04
-6.05
-6.08
Cash
0.14
0.17
0.22
0.26
Total Assets
6.87
11.66
8.46
6.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.