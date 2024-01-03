iifl-logo
Himadri Credit & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.53

3.51

3.44

3.4

Net Worth

6.53

6.51

6.44

6.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0.34

5.15

2.01

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.87

11.66

8.45

6.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.74

12.17

12.14

12.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.02

Networking Capital

-6.06

-0.73

-3.94

-5.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.08

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.1

5.24

2.11

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-6.15

-6.04

-6.05

-6.08

Cash

0.14

0.17

0.22

0.26

Total Assets

6.87

11.66

8.46

6.41

