To the Members of Himalaya Food International Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statements of Himalaya Food International Limited (“the Company) which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash flow statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended and Notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue from Operation Principal Audit Procedures i) According to Ind AS 115, revenue to be recognised on satisfaction of performance obligation and transfer of control pertaining to goods. Our audit procedure inter-alia included the following- ii) Determination of transaction price for measurement of revenue according to Ind AS 115. We assessed the companys process to consider the same of transfer of control of goods. We performed year end cut off procedure to determine whether revenues are recorded in the correct period. We used assessment of overall control of environment relevant for measurement of revenue. We performed testing of journals, with particular focus on manual adjustment to revenue account, to mitigate the risk of manipulation of revenue and profit figures. 2 Accuracy of revenues and onerous obligations in respect of fixed price contracts involves critical estimates Principal Audit Procedures Estimated effort is a critical estimate to determine revenues and liability for onerous obligations. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty as it requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred till date and efforts required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the performance obligations. Tested the access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred. Selected a sample of contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to efforts incurred and estimated. Selected a sample of contracts and performed a retrospective review of efforts incurred with estimated efforts to identify significant variations and verify whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining efforts to complete the contract. Reviewed a sample of contracts with unbilled revenues to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require change in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations. Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness of incurred and estimated efforts. 3 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

“Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) No dividend declared or paid by the company during the period covered by this report.

(v) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company, with effect from 1st April 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

(vi) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

i) whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

i) whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Sharma Kumar & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.030842N

-Sd-

Kailash Sharma

(Partner) Membership No. 543197

UDIN: 24543197BKCPFI5058

Place: Delhi Dated: 16.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘A

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Himalaya Food International Limited of even date)

i. a) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; b) According to information and explanation given to us there is a regular programme of physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment by the management which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to size of the company and nature of its assets. As informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) As informed to us and as verified by us during the course of our audit the title deeds on immovable properties are held in name of company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

ii. As informed to us the inventories were physical verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii. As informed to us the company has granted unsecured loans to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of such loans: (Rs in Lacs)

Name of the company Nature of loan Balance as on 31.03.2024 Maximum Amount Due APJ Laboratories Ltd. Advance against purchase 558 558

a.) As informed to us and as verified by us the terms and condition of grant to such loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. b.) Repayment of the principle amount and payment of interest on such loans has not been stipulated, as it is in the nature of “Advance against purchases” c.) Not Applicable

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable during the year.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable as the companys business activities are not covered by the companies (Cost Record and Audits) Rules, 2014.

vii. a) According to records of the company and information and explanation given to us the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. b) According to information and explanation given to us there are outstanding statutory dues as referred above as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as below:

Particulars of dues Amount Rs. Lacs PF 1.26 TDS 11.55 ESI 0.38

c) As certified by the management on which we have relied upon the dues of sale tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax or cess or provident fund which have not been deposited on account of dispute and the forum where the dispute is pending are given bellow:

Particulars of dues Amount Rs. Lacs Financial Year to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax 603.57 2010-11 High Court Income Tax 74.98 2011-12 High Court Income Tax 36.90 2017-18 CIT Income Tax 492.39 2019-20 CIT DGFT 3276.75 - DGFT EPF 11.64 - Tribunal

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Hence clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company. ix. Based on our audit procedure and in accordance with the information and explanation given to us by the company that Bank accounts are NPA. Loan account from banks have been shown at the full value as on the date of NPA. The OTS settled by banks is Rs. 8,290 Lakhs out of which Rs. 5,544 Lakhs have been paid till 31.03.2024. x. a) The company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debts instrument) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company xi. a) According to the information and explanation given to us there has been no fraud noticed or reported during the year by the company or on the company by its officers or employees. b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The company has not received any complaint on the whistle blower during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company xii. In our opinion the managerial remuneration paid/provided during the year is in accordance with requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of Companies Act 2013. xiii. The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xiii) of the Order is not applicable. xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xvi. As informed to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with the directors. xvii. The Company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Sharma Kumar & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.030842N

-Sd-

Kailash Sharma

(Partner) Membership No. 543197 UDIN: 24543197BKCPFI5058

Place: Delhi Dated: 16.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 3(f) to “Report on Other legal and regulatory requirement” of the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Himalaya Food International Limited on standalone Ind AS financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Himalaya Food International Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls base on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants on India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys Policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and Completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting base on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable on an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respect. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for out audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sharma Kumar & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.030842N

Kailash Sharma

(Partner) Membership No. 543197

UDIN: 24543197BKCPFI5058

Place: Delhi Dated: 16.05.2024