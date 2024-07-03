iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himalaya Food International Ltd Share Price

18.99
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:20:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.99
  • Day's High19.99
  • 52 Wk High29.94
  • Prev. Close19.74
  • Day's Low18.9
  • 52 Wk Low 18.4
  • Turnover (lac)10.37
  • P/E18.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.36
  • EPS1.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Himalaya Food International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

19.99

Prev. Close

19.74

Turnover(Lac.)

10.37

Day's High

19.99

Day's Low

18.9

52 Week's High

29.94

52 Week's Low

18.4

Book Value

24.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.9

P/E

18.28

EPS

1.08

Divi. Yield

0

Himalaya Food International Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Himalaya Food International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Himalaya Food International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.77%

Non-Promoter- 53.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Himalaya Food International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

57.87

57.87

61.45

57.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.18

75.28

99.48

4.24

Net Worth

138.05

133.15

160.93

62.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.36

78.76

111.59

121.29

yoy growth (%)

-28.44

-29.42

-7.99

6.76

Raw materials

-23.8

-33.56

-32.57

-32.96

As % of sales

42.22

42.61

29.18

27.17

Employee costs

-3.66

-8.25

-9.85

-11.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

8.59

-0.52

0.13

Depreciation

-10.46

-11.46

-11.7

-11.38

Tax paid

1.3

1.33

0.3

-0.1

Working capital

6.34

-33.62

-18.45

-9.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.44

-29.42

-7.99

6.76

Op profit growth

-36.83

-42.95

-2.24

120.4

EBIT growth

-83.65

-49.02

-10.72

267.96

Net profit growth

-74.59

-1,267.05

-65.16

-88.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

44.26

68.37

62.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.26

68.37

62.59

Other Operating Income

2.93

0

0

Other Income

0.06

29.14

86.46

View Annually Results

Himalaya Food International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Himalaya Food International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Man Mohan Malik

Whole-time Director

Sangita Malik

Executive Director

Sanjiv Kumar Kakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neelam Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddharth Panwar

Independent Director

Surendra Kumar Kaushik

Additional Director

Bhushan Kumar Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Himalaya Food International Ltd

Summary

Himalaya International Limited, an India-based frozen food company, is engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. Incorporated in 1992, the Companys primary business is manufacture of Mushroom, vegetables. Cheese, Yogurt, Appetizers, snacks, sweets and French fries and trading of daily one tablet etc. It offers 3 varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in processing of vegetables and baby potatoes. Himalaya is the largest frozen & canned food processing company of India and has generated employment for over 1200 people directly and over 1000 by way of contract farming in developing regions of India. And the first Indian food company to offer an extensive range of products to the US market. It operate two modern (ISO 22000 certified) facilities in North & West India; growing and producing 100% all natural, vegetarian products without the use of chemicals. Nutrition and freshness are retained by simple ways of quick chilling & freezing; or a retorting process without the use of any chemical preservatives.Its ideal location, which is the foothills of the mighty Himalayas with freshest of Air, amidst pristine glacier blue underground water sources and the richest of soils, make this aspect quite simple really; here anything flourishes. Nature itself lends a hand to the already unpolluted, green acres.Since 1979 the Company, which started as a small unit, has never looked back. At Himalaya, strat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Himalaya Food International Ltd share price today?

The Himalaya Food International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd is ₹109.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Himalaya Food International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Himalaya Food International Ltd is 18.28 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Himalaya Food International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himalaya Food International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himalaya Food International Ltd is ₹18.4 and ₹29.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Himalaya Food International Ltd?

Himalaya Food International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.65%, 3 Years at -10.24%, 1 Year at 2.28%, 6 Month at -19.95%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at -5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Himalaya Food International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Himalaya Food International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Himalaya Food International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.