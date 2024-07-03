Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹19.99
Prev. Close₹19.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.37
Day's High₹19.99
Day's Low₹18.9
52 Week's High₹29.94
52 Week's Low₹18.4
Book Value₹24.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.9
P/E18.28
EPS1.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.87
57.87
61.45
57.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.18
75.28
99.48
4.24
Net Worth
138.05
133.15
160.93
62.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.36
78.76
111.59
121.29
yoy growth (%)
-28.44
-29.42
-7.99
6.76
Raw materials
-23.8
-33.56
-32.57
-32.96
As % of sales
42.22
42.61
29.18
27.17
Employee costs
-3.66
-8.25
-9.85
-11.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.22
8.59
-0.52
0.13
Depreciation
-10.46
-11.46
-11.7
-11.38
Tax paid
1.3
1.33
0.3
-0.1
Working capital
6.34
-33.62
-18.45
-9.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.44
-29.42
-7.99
6.76
Op profit growth
-36.83
-42.95
-2.24
120.4
EBIT growth
-83.65
-49.02
-10.72
267.96
Net profit growth
-74.59
-1,267.05
-65.16
-88.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
44.26
68.37
62.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.26
68.37
62.59
Other Operating Income
2.93
0
0
Other Income
0.06
29.14
86.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Man Mohan Malik
Whole-time Director
Sangita Malik
Executive Director
Sanjiv Kumar Kakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neelam Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Panwar
Independent Director
Surendra Kumar Kaushik
Additional Director
Bhushan Kumar Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Himalaya Food International Ltd
Summary
Himalaya International Limited, an India-based frozen food company, is engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. Incorporated in 1992, the Companys primary business is manufacture of Mushroom, vegetables. Cheese, Yogurt, Appetizers, snacks, sweets and French fries and trading of daily one tablet etc. It offers 3 varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in processing of vegetables and baby potatoes. Himalaya is the largest frozen & canned food processing company of India and has generated employment for over 1200 people directly and over 1000 by way of contract farming in developing regions of India. And the first Indian food company to offer an extensive range of products to the US market. It operate two modern (ISO 22000 certified) facilities in North & West India; growing and producing 100% all natural, vegetarian products without the use of chemicals. Nutrition and freshness are retained by simple ways of quick chilling & freezing; or a retorting process without the use of any chemical preservatives.Its ideal location, which is the foothills of the mighty Himalayas with freshest of Air, amidst pristine glacier blue underground water sources and the richest of soils, make this aspect quite simple really; here anything flourishes. Nature itself lends a hand to the already unpolluted, green acres.Since 1979 the Company, which started as a small unit, has never looked back. At Himalaya, strat
Read More
The Himalaya Food International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Himalaya Food International Ltd is ₹109.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Himalaya Food International Ltd is 18.28 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Himalaya Food International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Himalaya Food International Ltd is ₹18.4 and ₹29.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Himalaya Food International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.65%, 3 Years at -10.24%, 1 Year at 2.28%, 6 Month at -19.95%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at -5.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.