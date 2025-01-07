Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.36
78.76
111.59
121.29
yoy growth (%)
-28.44
-29.42
-7.99
6.76
Raw materials
-23.8
-33.56
-32.57
-32.96
As % of sales
42.22
42.61
29.18
27.17
Employee costs
-3.66
-8.25
-9.85
-11.37
As % of sales
6.49
10.47
8.82
9.37
Other costs
-18.87
-21.07
-41.33
-48.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.48
26.75
37.03
39.97
Operating profit
10.03
15.88
27.84
28.48
OPM
17.79
20.16
24.94
23.48
Depreciation
-10.46
-11.46
-11.7
-11.38
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.28
-17.93
-19.36
Other income
1.88
4.45
1.26
2.39
Profit before tax
1.22
8.59
-0.52
0.13
Taxes
1.3
1.33
0.3
-0.1
Tax rate
106.55
15.48
-56.6
-76.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.52
9.92
-0.22
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.62
-2.47
Net profit
2.52
9.92
-0.85
-2.44
yoy growth (%)
-74.59
-1,267.05
-65.16
-88.33
NPM
4.47
12.59
-0.76
-2.01
