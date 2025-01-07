iifl-logo-icon 1
Himalaya Food International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.96
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.36

78.76

111.59

121.29

yoy growth (%)

-28.44

-29.42

-7.99

6.76

Raw materials

-23.8

-33.56

-32.57

-32.96

As % of sales

42.22

42.61

29.18

27.17

Employee costs

-3.66

-8.25

-9.85

-11.37

As % of sales

6.49

10.47

8.82

9.37

Other costs

-18.87

-21.07

-41.33

-48.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.48

26.75

37.03

39.97

Operating profit

10.03

15.88

27.84

28.48

OPM

17.79

20.16

24.94

23.48

Depreciation

-10.46

-11.46

-11.7

-11.38

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.28

-17.93

-19.36

Other income

1.88

4.45

1.26

2.39

Profit before tax

1.22

8.59

-0.52

0.13

Taxes

1.3

1.33

0.3

-0.1

Tax rate

106.55

15.48

-56.6

-76.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.52

9.92

-0.22

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.62

-2.47

Net profit

2.52

9.92

-0.85

-2.44

yoy growth (%)

-74.59

-1,267.05

-65.16

-88.33

NPM

4.47

12.59

-0.76

-2.01

