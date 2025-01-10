Himalaya Food International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.87
57.87
61.45
57.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.18
75.28
99.48
4.24
Net Worth
138.05
133.15
160.93
62.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
71.32
181.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.06
3.71
4.23
6.01
Total Liabilities
141.11
136.86
236.48
249.14
Fixed Assets
121.89
124.92
181.07
183.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.46
Networking Capital
18.63
11.27
54.55
63.27
Inventories
7.91
9.16
18.24
14.91
Inventory Days
96.56
Sundry Debtors
35.58
30.66
30.53
26.39
Debtor Days
170.9
Other Current Assets
42.18
57.73
27.97
46.62
Sundry Creditors
-9.35
-16.28
-13.19
-15.54
Creditor Days
100.64
Other Current Liabilities
-57.69
-70
-9
-9.11
Cash
0.49
0.57
0.76
1.08
Total Assets
141.11
136.86
236.48
249.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.