|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.44
-35.06
6.77
Op profit growth
-36.83
-44.1
119.84
EBIT growth
-83.65
-54.32
266.6
Net profit growth
-74.59
-495.73
-88.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.79
20.16
23.42
11.37
EBIT margin
2.57
11.26
16
4.66
Net profit margin
4.47
12.59
-2.06
-18.4
RoCE
0.58
2.98
5.57
RoNW
1.03
2.32
-0.4
RoA
0.25
0.83
-0.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.44
1.71
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.37
-0.26
-2.4
-5.6
Book value per share
10.71
10.27
26.63
27.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.45
3.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.2
-20.06
-11.89
-1.27
P/B
0.92
0.51
1.07
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
19.9
10.35
11.26
13.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
106.55
15.48
-156.86
6.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
171.06
145.61
105.48
Inventory days
98.08
187.27
188.85
Creditor days
-119.59
-76.82
-39.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.3
-31.67
-1
-0.25
Net debt / equity
2.9
3.01
1.17
1.17
Net debt / op. profit
17.94
11.3
6.39
14.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.22
-42.61
-27.16
-31.06
Employee costs
-6.49
-10.47
-5.21
-5.5
Other costs
-33.48
-26.75
-44.2
-52.04
