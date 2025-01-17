iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himalaya Food International Ltd Key Ratios

18.31
(0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Himalaya Food International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.44

-35.06

6.77

Op profit growth

-36.83

-44.1

119.84

EBIT growth

-83.65

-54.32

266.6

Net profit growth

-74.59

-495.73

-88.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.79

20.16

23.42

11.37

EBIT margin

2.57

11.26

16

4.66

Net profit margin

4.47

12.59

-2.06

-18.4

RoCE

0.58

2.98

5.57

RoNW

1.03

2.32

-0.4

RoA

0.25

0.83

-0.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.44

1.71

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.37

-0.26

-2.4

-5.6

Book value per share

10.71

10.27

26.63

27.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.45

3.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.2

-20.06

-11.89

-1.27

P/B

0.92

0.51

1.07

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

19.9

10.35

11.26

13.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

106.55

15.48

-156.86

6.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

171.06

145.61

105.48

Inventory days

98.08

187.27

188.85

Creditor days

-119.59

-76.82

-39.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.3

-31.67

-1

-0.25

Net debt / equity

2.9

3.01

1.17

1.17

Net debt / op. profit

17.94

11.3

6.39

14.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.22

-42.61

-27.16

-31.06

Employee costs

-6.49

-10.47

-5.21

-5.5

Other costs

-33.48

-26.75

-44.2

-52.04

Himalaya Food : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Himalaya Food International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.