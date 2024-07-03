iifl-logo-icon 1
Himalaya Food International Ltd Half Yearly Results

18.6
(-2.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:34:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

25.07

19.19

35.41

32.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.07

19.19

35.41

32.96

Other Operating Income

0.73

2.2

0

0

Other Income

-0.15

0.21

28.28

0.86

Total Income

25.65

21.6

63.69

33.82

Total Expenditure

19.35

16.64

86.42

28.66

PBIDT

6.3

4.96

-22.73

5.16

Interest

0.65

0.02

0.22

0.11

PBDT

5.65

4.93

-22.95

5.05

Depreciation

2.98

3.36

3.45

3.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.65

0

-0.51

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.32

1.57

-25.89

1.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.32

1.57

-25.89

1.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.5

-6.5

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.32

1.57

-32.39

8.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

0.27

0

0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

57.87

57.87

57.87

57.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.12

25.84

-64.19

15.65

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

13.24

8.18

-73.11

5.12

