Himalaya Food International Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
25.07
19.19
35.41
32.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.07
19.19
35.41
32.96
Other Operating Income
0.73
2.2
0
0
Other Income
-0.15
0.21
28.28
0.86
Total Income
25.65
21.6
63.69
33.82
Total Expenditure
19.35
16.64
86.42
28.66
PBIDT
6.3
4.96
-22.73
5.16
Interest
0.65
0.02
0.22
0.11
PBDT
5.65
4.93
-22.95
5.05
Depreciation
2.98
3.36
3.45
3.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.65
0
-0.51
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.32
1.57
-25.89
1.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.32
1.57
-25.89
1.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.5
-6.5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.32
1.57
-32.39
8.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
0.27
0
0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
57.87
57.87
57.87
57.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.12
25.84
-64.19
15.65
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
13.24
8.18
-73.11
5.12
