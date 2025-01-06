iifl-logo-icon 1
Himalaya Food International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.75
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Himalaya Food FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

8.59

-0.52

0.13

Depreciation

-10.46

-11.46

-11.7

-11.38

Tax paid

1.3

1.33

0.3

-0.1

Working capital

6.34

-33.62

-18.45

-9.31

Other operating items

Operating

-1.59

-35.16

-30.38

-20.66

Capital expenditure

3.24

1.33

6.62

3.71

Free cash flow

1.64

-33.82

-23.76

-16.95

Equity raised

3.44

55.92

127.16

163.41

Investing

0

0

0

0.1

Financing

-0.11

-0.21

-2.55

-1.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.97

21.89

100.85

144.6

