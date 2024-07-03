iifl-logo-icon 1
Himalaya Food International Ltd Company Summary

18.15
(5.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Himalaya Food International Ltd Summary

Himalaya International Limited, an India-based frozen food company, is engaged in processing mushrooms, baby potatoes and buffalo cheese. Incorporated in 1992, the Companys primary business is manufacture of Mushroom, vegetables. Cheese, Yogurt, Appetizers, snacks, sweets and French fries and trading of daily one tablet etc. It offers 3 varieties of Mushrooms: White (Agaricus), Crimini (Italian Brown) and Portobello. It is also engaged in processing of vegetables and baby potatoes. Himalaya is the largest frozen & canned food processing company of India and has generated employment for over 1200 people directly and over 1000 by way of contract farming in developing regions of India. And the first Indian food company to offer an extensive range of products to the US market. It operate two modern (ISO 22000 certified) facilities in North & West India; growing and producing 100% all natural, vegetarian products without the use of chemicals. Nutrition and freshness are retained by simple ways of quick chilling & freezing; or a retorting process without the use of any chemical preservatives.Its ideal location, which is the foothills of the mighty Himalayas with freshest of Air, amidst pristine glacier blue underground water sources and the richest of soils, make this aspect quite simple really; here anything flourishes. Nature itself lends a hand to the already unpolluted, green acres.Since 1979 the Company, which started as a small unit, has never looked back. At Himalaya, strategic planning based on predictive customers needs always set the momentum for constant diversification within the Specialty Foods.In 2010, the Company launched its All Natural chilled and frozen products under its brand Himalya Fresh. In 2011-12, the Company made JV for sales of its product with Simplot a US based company. The Gujarat Plant became functional on April 26, 2012..

