iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himalaya Food International Ltd Board Meeting

18.2
(1.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:01:00 AM

Himalaya Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for quarter and Half yearly ended on 30th September 2024 and To Consider & Approve the draft offer letter of Right issue Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half-yearly ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial result of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation For Approval of the Audited Financials Results for the quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31st 2024. BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH 2024 Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) Audited Financial Statement for Quarter and financial Year Ended March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY RESULTS Unaudited Quarter and Nine Month ended financial Result as on 31 December 203 Unaudited Financial Results Quarterly (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Himalaya Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Himalaya Food International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.