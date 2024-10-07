Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for quarter and Half yearly ended on 30th September 2024 and To Consider & Approve the draft offer letter of Right issue Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half-yearly ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial result of the company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

Himalaya Food International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation For Approval of the Audited Financials Results for the quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31st 2024. BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH 2024 Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) Audited Financial Statement for Quarter and financial Year Ended March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024