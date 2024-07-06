iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Himalaya Food International Ltd AGM

18.26
(-1.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Himalaya Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202416 May 2024
Fixation of date, time and mode of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for March 31, 2024, Approval of the notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, June 28, 2024. through Video- conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). Fixation of date, time and mode of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, Approval of the notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, August 09, 2024 through Video- conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Notice of 33rd AGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) Proceeding of Thirty-Third Annual General Meeting held today i.e Friday 09th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Himalaya Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Himalaya Food International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.