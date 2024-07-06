|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 May 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting Book closure date in connection with the 33rd Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the books shall remain closed from Saturday, August 03, 2024 to Friday, August 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)
