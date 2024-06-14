To The Members of Hindusthan Udyog Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Hindusthan Udyog Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2022, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion „

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on. Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Financial Statements:

a) Note No. 2 to the Financial Statements which describes that no provision for amortization has been made for long term Leasehold Land at Durgapur.

b) The company filed a lawsuit against Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. For recovery of ^ 91.93 lacs at • Cuttack High court for which no provision has been made in the accounts.

Key Audit Matters -

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. These matters were addressed ip the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matter^^^fii/^^^

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to baCSTni^upicatiiB-jp our report. K

The Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches / deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, testing of cut-offs and performing analytical • review procedures.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do nofexpress any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other .information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement. •

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies :Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flaws of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant of the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial report

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue. and auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of user taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements. _ _

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional ¦ skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and •obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the management and Board of Directors. .

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or . conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Fiowever, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue .

as a going concern. j

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial .

statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements

represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation^

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement-that we have complied with relevant ethical . requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were j of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. _

Other Matters

The Company has prepared these standalone financial statements after giving effect to the Scheme of Amalgamation of (1) Tea Time Limited; (2) Orient International Limited; (3) Neptune Exports Limited and (4) Northern Projects Limited (hereafter Transferor Companies) with the Company having an appointed date of April 1, 2019 (the "Scheme"). Accordingly, the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021 have been restated as per the requirements of Ind AS 103 to include the financial statements and other information of erstwhile Transferor Companies for the year ended March 31, 2021. The financial statements and other information of Transferor Companies, reflect total assets of Rs. 6,379.27lakhs as at March 31, 2021 and total revenues of Rs. 63.26 lakhs, total net loss after tax of Rs. 4.58 lakhs and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 4.58 lakhs for the year ended on that date and net cash outflows of Rs. 14.91 lakhs , for the year ended March 31, 2021. These financial statements were audited by other auditor whose report _ I has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures in respect of Transferor Companies included in the year ended March 31, 2021, is based solely on the report of such other auditor. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. [Refer Notes No. 24.9 to Financial Statements].

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Orderl), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. -

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: . .

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by it. . appears from our examination of those books and report of the other auditors; ff^/^

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive Income, the Cash and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; •

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; :

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March

31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March ; 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; . ;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company • : with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of pur information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS

Financial Statements - Refer Note 24.1 to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing oj otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the „ Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

. (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under su,b-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

, (v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and also has not proposed final dividend for the year.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members) .

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: .

i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

. (B) The Company has no intangible assets. Hence, reporting under this clause is not required.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment, according to the practice of the Company, are been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, in as phased verification programme, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the . programme, a portion of the Fixed Assets has been physically verified by the management during the

year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical Fixed Asset has been noticed. .

(e) The title deeds of Immovable Properties are held in the name of the Company. •

(f) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable. .

(g) As per the information obtained by us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. .

ii) (a) As per the information obtained by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, so comment on clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the CompaniegS^^^^where , applicable, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014(as amended) and no such order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. So, comment on clause 3(v) of the said Order does not arise.

vi) Maintenance of Cost Records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as the revenue from operations is below the threshold limit. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and as per the information and explanations given to us,

the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, j provident fund, Employee state insurance, Income Tax, sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added tax, cess and any other Statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were in arrear as at 31st March,2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us by the management, there were no • statutory dues payable in respect of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of dispute save and except:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lacs) Related Year Forum in which Dispute is Pending West Bengal Sales Tax Act,1994 Assessed Dues 414,265 2004 2005 WBCT(A/R) Board Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 181,067 2004- ZOOS WBCT{A/R) Board Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 1,634,285 1998 1999 Registrar Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal, Mumbai . Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 5,926,481 1999 2000 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax(Appeal), Nagpur Bombay Sales Tax Act,1959 Assessed Dues 1,044,631 2000 2001 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax(Appeal), Nagpur Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 1,389,004 2000 2001 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax(Appeal), Nagpur Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 1,202,194 2001 2002 Registrar Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal, Mumbai Bombay Sales Tax Act,1959 Assessed Dues 949,067 2002 2003 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax(Appeal), Nagpur Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 390,538 2002 2003 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax(Appeal), NAGPUR Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Assessed Dues 62,70,042 2007 2008. Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 9,27,052 2002 2003 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 17,36,488 2003 2004 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, - Kolkata Income tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 8,10,246 2001 2002 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 31,27,123 2002 2003 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 2,01,04,861 2003 2004 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 4,977 2005 2006 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 2,43,091 2006 2007 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal,. Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 1,31,220 2002 2003 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed Dues 11,05,426 2003 2004 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata total 4,75,92,056

viii. According to information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not

have any transaction relating to earlier years that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 and also there are no such previously unrecorded income and related assets relating to earlier years which have been recorded in the books of account during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion since the company has not taken any loan from banks, financial institutions, government or debenture holder. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information provided to us, the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank, or financial institution or lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company has not taken any term loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c)) of the ordernot applicable.

(d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis. Hence reporting under clause B (ix) (d) of the,Order is not applicable.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause-3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer or further public offer (including- - debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x) of the Order is not . applicable. .

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. However, the company has issued equity • ;

shares in respect of Business Combination to the shareholders of the transferor companies. [Refer j Note no, 24.9 to the Financial Statement]. •

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of

the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit-and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) The company has not accepted deposits from public and has not borrowed money from banks and public financial institutions in excess of prescribed limit under section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3{xi)(c) of the Order is not required. -

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the

Order is not applicable. *

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections.

177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian .

* Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size

and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. To the best of our knowledge and belief and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. So, comment on clause 3(xv) of the said Order does not arise.

xvi, (a) The Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of.

India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during

the year. _

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management the company has not more than one CIC in the group. Hence, reporting on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is. not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, comment on clause 3{xvii) of the Order does not arise.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and. payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management pjans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of. meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We however, state that this is not an assurance to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the ‘ audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due _ within a.period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and

when they fall due. .

xx. As the criterias mentioned in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are below the threshold limit. Hence, compliance of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

For Salarpuria & Partners Chartered Accountants Firm ICAI Reg. No. 302113E

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies • Act, 2013 ("the Act"). . :

(Referred to Paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date). -

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LIMITED j

("the Company") as of 31st March, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial )

-Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. :

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia (ICAIj. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility . ;

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both 1 -issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system oYer financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our -audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis forour audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

A companys interna! financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or ? fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the interna! financial" control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion ‘

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.