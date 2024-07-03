Summary

Hindustban Udyog Limited was incorporated on 3rd September 1947 under the Indian Companies Act, and deemed to exist within the purview of the Companies Act, 2013 in Kolkata. The company is engaged in manufacturing of alloy and stainless steel castings with stringent quality requirements required in turbines, metal shredding, heavy earth moving and mining equipments, pumps, valves and compressors and other heavy engineering industries. It is also engaged in manufacturing of material handling equipments of varied nature required in the mines, cement plants, power plants and other general engineering sectors. The Company has two manufacturing units located in Kolkata and Nagpur.The Company has given Corporate Guarantees of Rs. 4,90,00,000 to M/s. Sonal Impex Ltd during the year 2015, which is within limit specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

