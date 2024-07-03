iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Share Price

3.31
(4.75%)
Jun 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.31
  • Day's High3.31
  • 52 Wk High3.31
  • Prev. Close3.16
  • Day's Low3.31
  • 52 Wk Low 3.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value210.2
  • EPS18.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3.31

Prev. Close

3.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

3.31

Day's Low

3.31

52 Week's High

3.31

52 Week's Low

3.31

Book Value

210.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.05

P/E

0.18

EPS

18.35

Divi. Yield

0

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.69%

Non-Promoter- 33.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

6.2

7.18

Preference Capital

5.15

4.72

5.61

5.15

Reserves

112.62

84.96

84.28

25.88

Net Worth

123.97

95.88

96.09

38.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.8

12.49

16.36

23.02

yoy growth (%)

-21.5

-23.68

-28.9

-4.31

Raw materials

-4.63

-2.29

-7.19

-5.01

As % of sales

47.24

18.36

43.97

21.77

Employee costs

-5.13

-5.32

-5.16

-5.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.06

1.33

-1.61

1.03

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.97

-1.11

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

49.62

2.18

-14.71

0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.5

-23.68

-28.9

-4.31

Op profit growth

83.24

-25.37

13,485.4

-95.49

EBIT growth

-133.19

-941.41

-108.41

326.48

Net profit growth

-179.47

-182.63

-255.75

-214.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

9.8

12.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

9.8

12.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

191.49

106.74

42.38

37.96

24.65

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,869.25

66.171,07,255.61561.520.982,268.5222.33

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

5,103.05

139.4360,806.06128.550.241,737.64296.81

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,739.1

94.2133,087.794.250.23655.93120.63

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

2,675.15

80.8929,619.2693.50.64677.84184.94

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

662.05

84.5528,103.89104.220.091,112.9357.05

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindusthan Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

V N Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Prakash Agarwal

Independent Director

Kiran Darolia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Bajaj

Independent Director

B K Nawandia

Independent Director

Sanjib Kumar Roychowdhury

Executive Director

G K Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindusthan Udyog Ltd

Summary

Hindustban Udyog Limited was incorporated on 3rd September 1947 under the Indian Companies Act, and deemed to exist within the purview of the Companies Act, 2013 in Kolkata. The company is engaged in manufacturing of alloy and stainless steel castings with stringent quality requirements required in turbines, metal shredding, heavy earth moving and mining equipments, pumps, valves and compressors and other heavy engineering industries. It is also engaged in manufacturing of material handling equipments of varied nature required in the mines, cement plants, power plants and other general engineering sectors. The Company has two manufacturing units located in Kolkata and Nagpur.The Company has given Corporate Guarantees of Rs. 4,90,00,000 to M/s. Sonal Impex Ltd during the year 2015, which is within limit specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Hindusthan Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Hindusthan Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is ₹2.05 Cr. as of 14 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is 0.18 and 0.02 as of 14 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is ₹3.31 and ₹3.31 as of 14 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd?

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.30 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

