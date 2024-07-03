SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3.31
Prev. Close₹3.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹3.31
Day's Low₹3.31
52 Week's High₹3.31
52 Week's Low₹3.31
Book Value₹210.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.05
P/E0.18
EPS18.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
7.18
Preference Capital
5.15
4.72
5.61
5.15
Reserves
112.62
84.96
84.28
25.88
Net Worth
123.97
95.88
96.09
38.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.8
12.49
16.36
23.02
yoy growth (%)
-21.5
-23.68
-28.9
-4.31
Raw materials
-4.63
-2.29
-7.19
-5.01
As % of sales
47.24
18.36
43.97
21.77
Employee costs
-5.13
-5.32
-5.16
-5.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.06
1.33
-1.61
1.03
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.97
-1.11
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
49.62
2.18
-14.71
0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.5
-23.68
-28.9
-4.31
Op profit growth
83.24
-25.37
13,485.4
-95.49
EBIT growth
-133.19
-941.41
-108.41
326.48
Net profit growth
-179.47
-182.63
-255.75
-214.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
9.8
12.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
9.8
12.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
191.49
106.74
42.38
37.96
24.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,869.25
|66.17
|1,07,255.61
|561.52
|0.98
|2,268.5
|222.33
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
5,103.05
|139.43
|60,806.06
|128.55
|0.24
|1,737.64
|296.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,739.1
|94.21
|33,087.7
|94.25
|0.23
|655.93
|120.63
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
2,675.15
|80.89
|29,619.26
|93.5
|0.64
|677.84
|184.94
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
662.05
|84.55
|28,103.89
|104.22
|0.09
|1,112.93
|57.05
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V N Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Prakash Agarwal
Independent Director
Kiran Darolia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Bajaj
Independent Director
B K Nawandia
Independent Director
Sanjib Kumar Roychowdhury
Executive Director
G K Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindusthan Udyog Ltd
Summary
Hindustban Udyog Limited was incorporated on 3rd September 1947 under the Indian Companies Act, and deemed to exist within the purview of the Companies Act, 2013 in Kolkata. The company is engaged in manufacturing of alloy and stainless steel castings with stringent quality requirements required in turbines, metal shredding, heavy earth moving and mining equipments, pumps, valves and compressors and other heavy engineering industries. It is also engaged in manufacturing of material handling equipments of varied nature required in the mines, cement plants, power plants and other general engineering sectors. The Company has two manufacturing units located in Kolkata and Nagpur.The Company has given Corporate Guarantees of Rs. 4,90,00,000 to M/s. Sonal Impex Ltd during the year 2015, which is within limit specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Read More
The Hindusthan Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is ₹2.05 Cr. as of 14 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is 0.18 and 0.02 as of 14 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan Udyog Ltd is ₹3.31 and ₹3.31 as of 14 Jun ‘24
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
