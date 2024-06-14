Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
7.18
Preference Capital
5.15
4.72
5.61
5.15
Reserves
112.62
84.96
84.28
25.88
Net Worth
123.97
95.88
96.09
38.21
Minority Interest
Debt
28.85
0.47
0.35
0.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.17
0.14
1
Total Liabilities
152.96
96.52
96.58
39.72
Fixed Assets
47.29
12.15
12.76
11.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.36
15.89
14.92
10.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
83.45
67.45
68.11
17.94
Inventories
0.3
7.99
6.94
9.61
Inventory Days
258.36
280.81
Sundry Debtors
3.57
3.84
3.51
4.7
Debtor Days
130.67
137.33
Other Current Assets
91.61
111.66
111.82
70.78
Sundry Creditors
-1.92
-3.03
-3.19
-3.62
Creditor Days
118.76
105.78
Other Current Liabilities
-10.11
-53.01
-50.97
-63.53
Cash
8.86
1.03
0.79
0.19
Total Assets
152.96
96.52
96.58
39.72
