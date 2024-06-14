iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.31
(4.75%)
Jun 14, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.8

12.49

16.36

23.02

yoy growth (%)

-21.5

-23.68

-28.9

-4.31

Raw materials

-4.63

-2.29

-7.19

-5.01

As % of sales

47.24

18.36

43.97

21.77

Employee costs

-5.13

-5.32

-5.16

-5.81

As % of sales

52.37

42.64

31.58

25.27

Other costs

-5.25

-7.71

-7.81

-12.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.62

61.8

47.76

53.07

Operating profit

-5.22

-2.84

-3.81

-0.02

OPM

-53.24

-22.8

-23.32

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.97

-1.11

-1.23

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.43

-1.4

-1.46

Other income

5.49

5.59

4.71

3.77

Profit before tax

-1.06

1.33

-1.61

1.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.14

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.06

1.33

-1.61

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.06

1.33

-1.61

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-179.47

-182.63

-255.75

-214.64

NPM

-10.82

10.68

-9.86

4.5

