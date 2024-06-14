Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.8
12.49
16.36
23.02
yoy growth (%)
-21.5
-23.68
-28.9
-4.31
Raw materials
-4.63
-2.29
-7.19
-5.01
As % of sales
47.24
18.36
43.97
21.77
Employee costs
-5.13
-5.32
-5.16
-5.81
As % of sales
52.37
42.64
31.58
25.27
Other costs
-5.25
-7.71
-7.81
-12.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.62
61.8
47.76
53.07
Operating profit
-5.22
-2.84
-3.81
-0.02
OPM
-53.24
-22.8
-23.32
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.97
-1.11
-1.23
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.43
-1.4
-1.46
Other income
5.49
5.59
4.71
3.77
Profit before tax
-1.06
1.33
-1.61
1.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.14
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.06
1.33
-1.61
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.06
1.33
-1.61
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-179.47
-182.63
-255.75
-214.64
NPM
-10.82
10.68
-9.86
4.5
