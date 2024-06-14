iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.31
(4.75%)
Jun 14, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan Udyog Ltd

Hindusthan Udyog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.06

1.33

-1.61

1.03

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.97

-1.11

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

49.62

2.18

-14.71

0.66

Other operating items

Operating

47.69

2.53

-17.43

0.45

Capital expenditure

3.8

-0.42

0.05

0.41

Free cash flow

51.49

2.11

-17.38

0.86

Equity raised

110.71

49.41

51.32

50.81

Investing

4.78

0.19

0

-0.08

Financing

0.78

1.1

15.23

26.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

167.76

52.82

49.16

78.03

