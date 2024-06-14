Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.06
1.33
-1.61
1.03
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.97
-1.11
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
49.62
2.18
-14.71
0.66
Other operating items
Operating
47.69
2.53
-17.43
0.45
Capital expenditure
3.8
-0.42
0.05
0.41
Free cash flow
51.49
2.11
-17.38
0.86
Equity raised
110.71
49.41
51.32
50.81
Investing
4.78
0.19
0
-0.08
Financing
0.78
1.1
15.23
26.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
167.76
52.82
49.16
78.03
