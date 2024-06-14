Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.5
Op profit growth
83.25
EBIT growth
210.47
Net profit growth
44.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-53.24
-22.8
EBIT margin
-35.54
-8.98
Net profit margin
299.98
163.18
RoCE
-1.37
RoNW
2.91
RoA
2.9
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
49.33
28.4
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
46.07
27.04
Book value per share
482.79
286.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
152.82
Inventory days
308.06
Creditor days
-82.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.38
2.57
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.08
-0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.28
-18.36
Employee costs
-52.37
-42.64
Other costs
-24.59
-61.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.