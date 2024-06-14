iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Key Ratios

3.31
(4.75%)
Jun 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan Udyog Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.5

Op profit growth

83.25

EBIT growth

210.47

Net profit growth

44.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-53.24

-22.8

EBIT margin

-35.54

-8.98

Net profit margin

299.98

163.18

RoCE

-1.37

RoNW

2.91

RoA

2.9

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

49.33

28.4

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

46.07

27.04

Book value per share

482.79

286.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

152.82

Inventory days

308.06

Creditor days

-82.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.38

2.57

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.08

-0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.28

-18.36

Employee costs

-52.37

-42.64

Other costs

-24.59

-61.8

Hindusthan Udyog : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan Udyog Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.