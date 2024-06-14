Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,869.25
|66.17
|1,07,255.61
|561.52
|0.98
|2,268.5
|222.33
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
5,103.05
|139.43
|60,806.06
|128.55
|0.24
|1,737.64
|296.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,739.1
|94.21
|33,087.7
|94.25
|0.23
|655.93
|120.63
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
2,675.15
|80.89
|29,619.26
|93.5
|0.64
|677.84
|184.94
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
662.05
|84.55
|28,103.89
|104.22
|0.09
|1,112.93
|57.05
