Hindusthan Udyog Ltd Board Meeting

3.31
(4.75%)
Jun 14, 2024

Hindusthan Udyog CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Board Meeting10 Nov 20234 Nov 2023
HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Standalone and Consolidate Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2023)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202330 Sep 2023
Appointment of Mr. Gopal Krishna Agarwal as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2023.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20237 Aug 2023
HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023.

