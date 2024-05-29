Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2023 4 Nov 2023

HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Standalone and Consolidate Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2023)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2023 30 Sep 2023

Appointment of Mr. Gopal Krishna Agarwal as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2023.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2023 7 Aug 2023