TO THE MEMBERS OF HINDUSTHAN UDYOG LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 7511 Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

COMPANY PERFORMANCE:

2021-22 2020-21 FINANCIAL RESULTS RS. IN LAKHS RS. IN LAKHS Revenue from Operations 769.74 980.42 Other Income 800.07 674.60 Total Revenue 1,569.81 1,655.02 EBITDA 177.11 84.71 Less: Finance Costs 48.36 47.22 Depredation 87.52 93.76 Profit before Tax (PBT) 4123 (56.27) Less: Tax Expense 0.68 9.04 Profit after Tax (PAT) 40.55 (65.31)

The Companys Revenue from Operations declined during the year under review by 20% on account of the continued impact of the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the consequential restrictions imposed by the Government Authorities during the 1st half of the year. However, the Other Income of the Company increased from Rs. 674.60 Lakhs to Rs. 800.07 Lakhs during the year under review which lead to an increase in the Companys PBT by Rs. 97.50 Lakhs.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Board of Directors of your Company has considered the possible effects that may have resulted from the Covid-19 Pandemic outbreak during the year ended 31st March, 2022. They do not anticipate any challenge in recovering the carrying value of the Companys assets based on its assessment of business/economic conditions.

SCHEME OF AMALGAMTION

The Scheme of Amalgamation involving (a) Neptune Exports Limited (b) Northern Projects Limited (c) Tea Time Limited and (d) Orient International Limited (together referred to as Transferor Companies) with the Company was sanctioned by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench vide its Order dated 9th March, 2022 and the said Scheme became effective on 17th March, 2022 on filing of NCLT Order with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme, the Company has allotted 7,50,121 Equity Shares of the Company to the eligible Shareholders of the Transferor Companies at the specified share exchange ratios and the same have been listed with both BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.

DIVIDEND

The Directors have considered to plough back the profits in business for better financial strength and as such they have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is appended below:-

A. BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Alloy and Stainless Steel Castings with stringent quality requirements required in Turbines, Metal Shredding, Earth Moving and Mining Equipment, Power Plants, Pumps, Valves, Compressors and other Heavy Engineering Industries. The Companys manufacturing unit is located in Nagpur.

B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE PROSPECTS

The key operational highlights of the Company have been:-

• Development of Pump Casings in Super Duplex Stainless Steel grade.

• Impellers, Bowl and bell in CD4MCuN Grade developed.

• Development of 9.5 M/T single piece Discharge Bowl in Grey Cast Iron.

• Increase in Line molding capacities by modification of existing line.

• Successful development of Creep Steel Castings.

• Development of Duplex Stainless Steel Grade 5A Castings.

• Concentration on making of only High Alloy Steel Castings (H.A.S.) with good margins.

C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Opportunities for these Industries exist (a) in the development and supply of high contribution items and (b) catering to the requirements of export markets.

The risks and areas of concern for your Company are:-

(i) Demand for Companys products in few critical segments only.

(ii) Uncertainty in the business environment

(iii) Heavy Dependence on Few Customers in the Export Market.

(iv) Currency Fluctuations in adverse direction.

(v) Fluctuations in raw material prices that can affect orders with no price variation clause.

(vi) Pressure on Pricing.

D. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has internal control procedures commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. The objective of these procedures are to ensure efficient use and

protection of the Companys resources, accuracy in financial reports and due compliance of statutes and Company policies and procedures. The Internal Audit function is conducted by a Senior Management Team of the Company.

The adequacy of internal control systems are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board in its periodical meetings.

E. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Industrial Relations were cordial during the year under review. There was no industrial relation related problem during the year.

F. SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The explanation for significant changes, if any, in the Key Financial Ratios in terms of the Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The principles of good Corporate Governance through professionalism, accountability, transparency, trusteeship and control have always been followed by your Company and it has complied with all the applicable provisions of Corporate Governance as per the Listing Regulations. A separate Report on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report 2021-22 along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance in Annexure B.

DIRECTORS

Mr. Prakash Agarwal, Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. His Brief Resume is attached to the Notice of the AGM.

NO. OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD

During the year 2021-22, Eight Board Meetings were held on 2nd April, 6th May, 2021, 30th June, 2021, 13th August, 2021, 12th November, 2021,14th February, 2022,17th March, 2022 and 31st March, 2022.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) of The Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state as follows that:-

(i) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of your Company for that period;

(iii) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the Directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 on a "going concern" basis;

(v) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such were adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY FOR DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT

The Company believes that in order to ensure that the Board of Directors can discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively; it aims to have a Board with optimum combination of experience and commitment with the presence of Independent Directors. Such Board can provide a long term plan for the Companys growth, improve the quality of governance and increase the confidence of its shareholders.

The Company has a policy in terms of Section 178(3) of The Companies Act, 2013 on directors appointment and remuneration including the criteria for determining their qualifications, positive attributes and independence.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of Individual Directors by seeking inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee Governance and considered and discussed in details the inputs received from the Directors.

The aspects covered in the evaluation included the contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices, participation in strategic planning and fulfillment of their obligations including but not limited to their participation in the Board/Committee Meetings.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Independent Directors meet the criteria of being Independent (as prescribed in The Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations) and an Independency Certificate from them have been obtained.

ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of The Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2022 in Form MGT-7 is available on the Website of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Salarpuria & Partners, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 302113E) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from the Financial Year 2017-18 and their term shall end at the ensuing AGM.

The Board of Directors of your Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of Members to be obtained at the ensuing AGM has reappointed M/s Salarpuria & Partners, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors for a second term of 5 years i.e. to hold office from the conclusion of ensuing AGM till the conclusion of AGM to be held in the year 2027.

The Company has received confirmation from them to the effect that their reappointment, if made, will be in accordance with the limits and criteria as specified under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

Necessary resolution for their reappointment forms part of the Notice of AGM.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed a Practicing Company Secretary to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2021-22. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2022 is annexed herewith as Annexure C, as part of this Report.

COST AUDIT

The Company is not required to maintain cost records in terms of Section 148(1) of The Companies Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company with its Related Parties during the financial year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. Hence, the provisions of Section 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 and disclosure in Form AOC-2 are not applicable. The transactions with Related Parties are disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEES

Details of Loans, Investments and Guarantees, if any, given/made by the Company are disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism of Directors and Employees has been established, details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks to minimize/mitigate/monitor the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events. Risk Management Policy enables the Company to manage such uncertainties and changes in the internal and external environment to reduce their negative impact. The Board of Directors of the Company, as and when needed, develops such policies for assessing and managing the risks in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Information required to be given pursuant to the provisions of section 197(12) of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure D. There were no employees who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits provided in Rule 5(2)(i to iii) of said Rules.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

Particulars relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo, as required under section 134(3)(m) of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in the Annexure A.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Your Company has formulated a Code of Conduct which applies to Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. Confirmations towards adherence to the Code during the Financial Year 2021-22 have been obtained from all the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel in terms of the Listing Regulations and a declaration relating to compliance of this code during the year by all Board Members and Senior Management Personnel has been given by the Managing Director of the Company which accompanies this report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the financial year to which these Financial Statements relate and date of this report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to thank shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers, employees and all other business associates for the support given by them to the Company and their confidence in its management.