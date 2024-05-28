TO THE MEMBERS OF HINDUSTHAN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

I. Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of companies Act, 2013. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

D. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

E. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer notes 31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind-AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year

(e) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

FOR K.N. GUTGUTIA& CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN 304153E Sd/- (B.R. GOYAL) PARTNER PLACE : NEW DELHI M. NO. 12172 DATE : 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24012172BJZZDO8217

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPNDEDNT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph II point 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited of even date)

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years in a phased manner. In accordance with this program a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year lying at various factory sites by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and we found the quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year and not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has granted unsecured loan to its subsidiary company and provided corporate guarantee on behalf of its subsidiaries, details are as follows:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Loan Provided during the year 487.00 Balance Outstanding at Balance Sheet Date 4,375.66 Guarantees Provided during the year - Guarantees on behalf of its subsidiaries 20,802.00

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

The borrower (i.e. subsidiary) has not made payment of interest to the company as the lender bank to the subsidiary company has stipulated that the company will not make payment of interest to the holding company till the borrowing company achieve profitability and also terms for payment for interest between holding company and subsidiary company.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans, in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, details are as follows:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount of Loan granted to Promoters, Related Parties during the year 487.00

iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of Investment made, Loans granted, and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. and hence paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the central government of India, the company is required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs.) (net of amount paid) Year to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 & Sales Tax/Vat Act of Various States Sales Tax, Haryana 17,20,197 2004-05 Sales Tax Tribunal, Chandigarh Sales Tax, U.P. 4,88,619 1995-96 Honble High Court, Allahabad. Remanded to Assistant Commissioner (Assessment), Ghaziabad. 9,25,200 2000-01 Honble High Court, Allahabad Sales Tax, Gwalior 17,56,162 2015-16 Appeal filed before Commissioner of VAT, Gwalior Central Excise, Khurda 19,99,629 2014-15 Appeal filed with Commissioner (Appeals), GST & Central Excise against order of Commissioner (Audit)-GST & Central Excise VAT, Khurda 24,30,044 2016-17 Appeal filed before STO CT & GST CIRCLE. VAT, Khurda 2,86,973 2017-18 Central Sale Tax, Khurda 73,60,288 2017-18 Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Central Sales Tax 68,22,651 2014-15 Office of the Appellate Authority Commercial Tax-Bhopal, MP 1,20,40,978 2015-16 72,40,056 2016-17 6,81,838 2017-18 Central Excise Central Excise, Guwahati 15,90,385 2012-13 & 2013-14 CESTAT, Kolkata 25,67,144 2014-15 GST Act GST, Bhopal 1,48,84,505 2017-18 & 2018-19 Appeal filed with Commissioner (Appeals), GST & Central Excise GST, Khurda 15,50,638 2017-18 Appeal filed with Commissioner (Appeals), GST & Central Excise GST, Guwahati 2,63,069 2017-18 & 2018-19 Appeal filed with Commissioner (Appeals), GST & Central Excise GST, Guwahati 1,95,17,052 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not defaulted on repayment in respect of any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, bank, government.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and not for any other purpose.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of any initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As per the information and explanations given by the management of the company, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), hence 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) As per the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the company and audit procedure performed, for the related partys transaction entered during the year, the company has complied with the provisions of sec 177 and 188 of the act, wherever applicable. As explained, as per records and details made available to us such related partys transactions have been disclosed in note no. 34 of standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind-AS.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the Director or person connected with him. Hence paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In our opinion, The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company cash profit during the financial year covered by our audit and incurred cash losses of Rs. 511.02 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Provisions of Section 135 (Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)) of the Companies Act, is not applicable to the company for the current year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

FOR K.N. GUTGUTIA& CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN 304153E Sd/- (B.R. GOYAL) PARTNER PLACE : NEW DELHI M. NO. 12172 DATE : 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24012172BJZZDO8217

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPNDEDNT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph II point 2 A (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.