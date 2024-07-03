Summary

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also engaged in real-estate activity of renting out property. In 2000, the Company tookover Insulators & Electricals Company Mandideep, MP.Cable division at Faridabad was expanded by installation of CCV line to manufacture HT XLPE Power Cables in 2003-04. The Company installed shaftless stranding (20+24+32) machine running at 250 rpm from, BAGGAR Denmark in 2005. In 2012, the Companys subsidiary, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited (HVPL) commenced production at its new conductor plant setup at Guwahati. First Solar plant with parabolic mirrors of 120 KW commissioned in 2012. During the year, the existing subsidiary namely Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (Formerly: Hindusthan Alkalies Limited) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 09 September 2013.The Company started conductor & Aluminium wire rod production for Domestic & Export Markets at its state-of-the-art new facility in Khurda, Odisha in 2015. The first HTLS-composite carbon core conductor order was manufactured and exported to South Africa and ACSS to Domestic market. Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, the Companys subsidiary started production of Epoxy-formulated products.During the year 2014-15, the Company had successfully executed export orders (including sale under global tenders i

Read More