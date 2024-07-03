Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,565
Prev. Close₹2,565.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹2,565
Day's Low₹2,450.45
52 Week's High₹3,550
52 Week's Low₹1,948.1
Book Value₹3,175.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)353.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
81.38
79.09
76.95
74.97
Reserves
382.45
385.36
395.87
409.05
Net Worth
465.27
465.89
474.26
485.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
352.55
462.94
686.21
656.09
yoy growth (%)
-23.84
-32.53
4.59
-3.54
Raw materials
-211.97
-290.89
-462.78
-437.3
As % of sales
60.12
62.83
67.44
66.65
Employee costs
-18.45
-22.09
-30.35
-29.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.84
9.48
-3.31
-0.53
Depreciation
-14.1
-14.73
-16.08
-15.37
Tax paid
-1.25
-3.92
2.93
3.19
Working capital
6.59
103.04
-48.4
-36.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.84
-32.53
4.59
-3.54
Op profit growth
-26.13
3.47
-4.88
-8.91
EBIT growth
-26.74
8.07
-6.09
-5.45
Net profit growth
-53.41
188.02
-27.41
66.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
517.63
577.25
730.04
534.36
547.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
517.63
577.25
730.04
534.36
547.97
Other Operating Income
10.63
7.39
9.85
6.6
2.36
Other Income
5.49
7.64
6.71
6.29
5.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S S Bhuwania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M L Birmiwala
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Raghavendra Anant Mody
Independent Director
SADHU RAM BANSAL
Managing Director
Deepak Kejriwal
Independent Director
Deepika Agrawal
Independent Director
Ratan Lal Nangalia
Independent Director
Shiv Shanker Aggarwal
Director
S S Bhuwania
Summary
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also engaged in real-estate activity of renting out property. In 2000, the Company tookover Insulators & Electricals Company Mandideep, MP.Cable division at Faridabad was expanded by installation of CCV line to manufacture HT XLPE Power Cables in 2003-04. The Company installed shaftless stranding (20+24+32) machine running at 250 rpm from, BAGGAR Denmark in 2005. In 2012, the Companys subsidiary, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited (HVPL) commenced production at its new conductor plant setup at Guwahati. First Solar plant with parabolic mirrors of 120 KW commissioned in 2012. During the year, the existing subsidiary namely Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (Formerly: Hindusthan Alkalies Limited) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 09 September 2013.The Company started conductor & Aluminium wire rod production for Domestic & Export Markets at its state-of-the-art new facility in Khurda, Odisha in 2015. The first HTLS-composite carbon core conductor order was manufactured and exported to South Africa and ACSS to Domestic market. Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, the Companys subsidiary started production of Epoxy-formulated products.During the year 2014-15, the Company had successfully executed export orders (including sale under global tenders i
Read More
The Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2450.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹353.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1948.1 and ₹3550 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.70%, 3 Years at -14.95%, 1 Year at 15.22%, 6 Month at -2.99%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -0.81%.
