Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

2,450.45
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,565
  • Day's High2,565
  • 52 Wk High3,550
  • Prev. Close2,565.05
  • Day's Low2,450.45
  • 52 Wk Low 1,948.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,175.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)353.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

2,565

Prev. Close

2,565.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

2,565

Day's Low

2,450.45

52 Week's High

3,550

52 Week's Low

1,948.1

Book Value

3,175.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

353.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 24.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

81.38

79.09

76.95

74.97

Reserves

382.45

385.36

395.87

409.05

Net Worth

465.27

465.89

474.26

485.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

352.55

462.94

686.21

656.09

yoy growth (%)

-23.84

-32.53

4.59

-3.54

Raw materials

-211.97

-290.89

-462.78

-437.3

As % of sales

60.12

62.83

67.44

66.65

Employee costs

-18.45

-22.09

-30.35

-29.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.84

9.48

-3.31

-0.53

Depreciation

-14.1

-14.73

-16.08

-15.37

Tax paid

-1.25

-3.92

2.93

3.19

Working capital

6.59

103.04

-48.4

-36.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.84

-32.53

4.59

-3.54

Op profit growth

-26.13

3.47

-4.88

-8.91

EBIT growth

-26.74

8.07

-6.09

-5.45

Net profit growth

-53.41

188.02

-27.41

66.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

517.63

577.25

730.04

534.36

547.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

517.63

577.25

730.04

534.36

547.97

Other Operating Income

10.63

7.39

9.85

6.6

2.36

Other Income

5.49

7.64

6.71

6.29

5.68

View Annually Results

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S S Bhuwania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M L Birmiwala

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Raghavendra Anant Mody

Independent Director

SADHU RAM BANSAL

Managing Director

Deepak Kejriwal

Independent Director

Deepika Agrawal

Independent Director

Ratan Lal Nangalia

Independent Director

Shiv Shanker Aggarwal

Director

S S Bhuwania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on October 17, 1959. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing & selling electrical conductor, insulator products and also engaged in real-estate activity of renting out property. In 2000, the Company tookover Insulators & Electricals Company Mandideep, MP.Cable division at Faridabad was expanded by installation of CCV line to manufacture HT XLPE Power Cables in 2003-04. The Company installed shaftless stranding (20+24+32) machine running at 250 rpm from, BAGGAR Denmark in 2005. In 2012, the Companys subsidiary, Hindusthan Vidyut Products Limited (HVPL) commenced production at its new conductor plant setup at Guwahati. First Solar plant with parabolic mirrors of 120 KW commissioned in 2012. During the year, the existing subsidiary namely Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited (Formerly: Hindusthan Alkalies Limited) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 09 September 2013.The Company started conductor & Aluminium wire rod production for Domestic & Export Markets at its state-of-the-art new facility in Khurda, Odisha in 2015. The first HTLS-composite carbon core conductor order was manufactured and exported to South Africa and ACSS to Domestic market. Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Limited, the Companys subsidiary started production of Epoxy-formulated products.During the year 2014-15, the Company had successfully executed export orders (including sale under global tenders i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2450.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹353.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1948.1 and ₹3550 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.70%, 3 Years at -14.95%, 1 Year at 15.22%, 6 Month at -2.99%, 3 Month at -3.06% and 1 Month at -0.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 24.69 %

