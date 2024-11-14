Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30 September 2024.

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.

Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Change in Directors, Key Managerial personnel and Auditors.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024.

The Board of Directors has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Adoption of new business line

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024