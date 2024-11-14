iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

2,450
(-1.41%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:10:00 AM

Hind.Urban Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30 September 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 10th August, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. Consideration and Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Consideration and Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Change in Directors, Key Managerial personnel and Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Adoption of new business line (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Accordingly, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Limited Review Report of the Auditor on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Hind.Urban Infra: Related News

No Record Found

